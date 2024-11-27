MAIR Group Unveils Rebranding“ADCOOP”

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)



Unified Retail Excellence: ADCOOP merges the legacy of seven leading retail brands, creating a modern community-focused identity.

A Vision for Growth: . Setting new retail standards leveraging innovations to deliver trusted quality, lasting value, and impactful experiences for generations to come. Championing Food Security and Growth: Aligned with the UAE's food security goals, ADCOOP supports sustainable practices, strengthens chains, and fosters economic prosperity.

Abu Dhabi, UAE –November 2024: MAIR Group, a strategic investments company based in Abu Dhabi, has announced a transformative rebrand of Abu Dhabi Cooperative Society (ADCOOP) at the Abu Dhabi Global Food Week, taking place from 26-28 November 2024 at the ADNEC Centre, Abu Dhabi. This rebrand unites seven leading retail brands under a cohesive identity, strengthening community bonds and advancing the UAE's food security goals. As part of this transformation, ADCOOP combines seven prominent retail brands: Abu Dhabi Coop, Al Ain Coop, Al Dhafra Coop, Delma Coop, COOPS, Earth, and Mega Mart. By integrating these well-established names, ADCOOP solidifies its position as a retail leader, offering an enriched shopping experience tailored to Emiratis, Arabs, and expat from all nationalities. This alignment enables ADCOOP to deliver exceptional value, quality, and cultural relevance, embodying its promise to enrich lives, foster connections, and represent the UAE as a hub for embracing all communities with their diversity and different preferences. Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Chairman of MAIR Group, said:“We at Mair group are making every effort to achieve the insightful vision of our wise leadership, which aims to enabling national entities in strengthening the UAE economic position, and achieving prosperity and sustainable development for our society. The Mair Group believes in the importance of investing in the food sector to support economic and social growth in the UAE. ADCOOP is a major step in this direction, as we seek to provide a vibrant and prosperous environment that embraces all communities in the UAE, and enriches their shopping experience in a way they have never experienced before.” Nehayan Al Ameri, Group CEO of MAIR Group, commented:“ADCOOP rebranding represents a new era in the retail sector, combining the best practices and Emirati heritage to provide a diverse and distinctive shopping experience. Through this new brand identity, we look forward to enhancing the Group's success and sustainable growth opportunities, and providing real value to our customers, while committing to enhancing the food security across the UAE.” ADCOOP, A Fresh Identity with a Bold Tagline: The rebrand introduces a vibrant, contemporary identity for ADCOOP, featuring a tagline that reflects its mission:“Value, Bonding Generations” This tagline encapsulates ADCOOP's promise to deliver exceptional value, foster bonds between communities, and create a welcoming space where all nationalities feel at home. ADCOOP champions the nation's aspirations to be a leader in innovation, inclusivity, and sustainability. Commitment to the UAE Food Security and Global Food Retail Standards: The unveiling of ADCOOP at the Abu Dhabi Global Food Week reinforces its alignment with the UAE's food security agenda. Through sustainable sourcing, innovative partnerships, and investments in technology, ADCOOP strengthens the nation's food supply chains while supporting economic prosperity. Its renewed focus positions ADCOOP as a national retail ambassador, influencing expat and global audiences by showcasing the UAE's vision of cultural harmony and excellence. ADCOOP's rebranding also emphasizes its community-centric approach. It is not just a retail brand but a destination where families-local and expatriate-can connect, share experiences, and celebrate the UAE's values of hospitality and inclusivity. ADCOOP's offerings cater to the evolving needs of diverse households, ensuring a modern, reliable, and family-focused shopping experience that builds trust and loyalty across all nationalities. About ADCOOP: ADCOOP is a community-centered retail destination in the UAE, offering exceptional service, unbeatable value, and a shopping experience enriched by Emirati culture and global influences. With a mission to enrich lives and support communities, ADCOOP delivers quality products tailored to the diverse needs of Arab families. The brand blends tradition and modernity, providing culturally relevant offerings while embracing innovation to foster growth and connection.