DPRK Preparing To Hand Russia More Ballistic Missiles - U.S. Mission To UN

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States has warned the UN of North Korea's intention to transfer more ballistic missiles to Russia, in addition to the more than a hundred already delivered, which Russia has already used when attacking Ukrainian cities.

The corresponding statement by Robert Wood, Deputy Chief of the U.S. Mission to the UN, who spoke was at the UN Security Council on Wednesday, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

"The DPRK is preparing to transfer even more ballistic missiles," the United States representative noted.

In this regard, he noted that Pyongyang had previously unlawfully transferred to Russia over 18,000 containers loaded with munitions and related materiel, and more than 100 ballistic missiles.

"All of which have been used to strike populated areas like Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia," Wood noted.

He also stressed that the American side has information that a large number of 170 mm self-propelled artillery pieces and 240 mm long range multiple rocket launchers manufactured by the DPRK are being introduced into the conflict.

In return, according to Wood, Russia has transferred to North Korea its air defense systems. In addition, Pyongyang receives other supplies, in particular, fuel, dual-use technology and equipment.

At the same time, the U.S. representative drew attention to the fact that China has influence and the potential to influence the regime in Pyongyang, and "it is urgent it used this influence to prevent a further escalation of the conflict."

He also pointed to the fact that the Kremlin continues to ignore its duties as a permanent member of the Security Council, ignoring its responsibilities, which undermines international peace and security.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov is on a visit to Seoul, where he met with South Korean President Yun Suk Yeol. He shared with the latter Ukrainian intelligence data on military cooperation between Russia and the DPRK. The parties also discussed a joint response to emerging threats to international security.