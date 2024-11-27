SKYX To Present At Noble Capital Markets' Noblecon20 On December 3, 2024

MIAMI, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) (d/b/a "SKYX Technologies"), a highly disruptive smart company with over 97 issued and pending patents in the U.S. and globally, and over 60 lighting and home décor websites with a mission to make homes and buildings become smart, safe, and advanced as the new standard, today announced that Rani Kohen, Founder, and Steve Schmidt, President of SKYX, will present on Tuesday, December 3, at 1:30 pm in presentation room 2, and conduct investor meetings with SKYX's CEO Lenny Sokolow at NobleCon20, Noble Capital Markets' Twentieth Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference, being held December 3-4 in Boca Raton, Fla.

Investors interested in arranging a meeting with the Company's management during the conference should contact the NobleCon conference coordinator. A video webcast of the presentation will be available the day following the presentation under the IR Events tab of the SKYX website at and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets' Conference website at and on Channelchek, the investor portal created by Noble Capital Markets, at .

Details of the SKYX Platforms Presentation