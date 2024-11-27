Trade rate for electricity market reveals decline of 0.5 percent
(MENAFN) The largest electricity price volume for one megawatt-hour on Turkey’s day-before spot market for Wednesday is going to be 3,000 Turkish liras between 8 a.m and 11 a.m and between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. local time (0500-0800 GMT and 1200-1800 GMT), based on formal data on Tuesday.
The least volume was set at 2,118 liras between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. local time (0000 and 0200 GMT), the figure revealed.
The energy Exchange Istanbul (EXIST) figures for the trade ratio for Wednesday's electricity market reveals a decline of 0.5 percent to about 1.83 billion liras compared to Tuesday.
The arithmetical and weighted average electricity prices on the day-before spot market are calculated as 2,750.95 liras and 2,778.86 liras, respectively.
The largest electricity price volume for one megawatt-hour for Tuesday was set at 3,000 Turkish liras between 8 a.m and 11 p.m. local time (0500-2000 GMT), whereas the least ratio at 1,799.98 liras at 3 a.m. local time (0000 GMT).
