"Cui-Gui" Country Road In Zhuanghe City Of Liaoning Province Listed As One Of The Most Fascinating Self-Driving Routes In China

ZHUANGHE, China, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the event of "Selecting the Most Fascinating Self-driving Routes in China" with "Traveling on Country Roads" as the theme was launched by the of of the People's Republic of China, during which a series of routes eligible for such title were released. Among 135 candidate routes in 24 provinces, the "Guiyunhua (township) - Cuidiantun" Country Road (called Cui-Gui Country Road for short) in Zhuanghe City of Liaoning Province stood out and was included into the list of top 20 fascinating self-driving routes in China, being the only one of this kind in Liaoning Province.

This event aims to explore the most fascinating self-driving routes across the country. Through careful consideration, a batch of self-driving routes becoming online sensations were selected, which drive integrated development of transportation and tourism and boost rural revitalization in an all-round way.

The Publicity Department of the CPC Zhuanghe Municipal Committee introduced that the Cui-Gui Country Road located at the upper reaches of the Biliuhe Reservoir in Zhuanghe City is a 23.36km long third-class highway with a pavement width of 7m. Built in 1958 and renovated in 2019, the road serves as a vital channel between Buyunshan Township and Guiyunhua Township in northern Zhuanghe City. The Cui-Gui Country Road is renowned for its picturesque views, including the Yunyuewan Folk Custom Park, Buyunshan Hot Spring and Manchurian villages. The Cui-Gui Country Road connects highways with tourist attractions in a seamless manner. In addition, the road promotes robust development of agricultural and sideline industries featuring Zhuanghe geographical indication products and featured agricultural produces such as blueberry, hardy kiwi, cherry and Buyunshan apple. An eco-tourism model has been established, greatly increasing the income of the people along the road.

