South Korean Shares Extend Losses To

SEOUL, - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:
** South Korean shares fell for a second straight session on Wednesday, as major exporters of semiconductors, cars and batteries declined on U.S. tariff worries.
** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 17.30 points, or 0.69%, at 2,503.06, extending Tuesday's 0.55% drop.
** U.S. President-elect Donald trump on Monday pledged big tariffs on the United States' three largest trading partners - Canada, Mexico and China.
** "The market is faltering day by day on new comments from the next U.S. administration, while sectors of little influence from U.S. tariffs are performing comparably better," said Huh Jae-hwan, an analyst at Eugene Investment Securities.
** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics and peer SK Hynix shed 3.43% and 4.97%, respectively, tracking overnight losses in global peers on uncertainty over U.S. subsidies.
** Hyundai slipped 1.12%, despite a share buyback plan, and sister automaker Kia dipped 3.08%.
** Battery maker LG Energy Solution eased 1.35%. Peers Samsung SDI and SK Innovation ended lower 3.77% and 2.86%, respectively.
** Among index heavyweights, e-commerce, biopharmaceutical and financial stocks, not much impacted by U.S. tariffs, climbed.
** Foreigners net sold shares worth 368.5 billion won .
** The won was quoted at 1,397.0 per U.S. dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.06% lower than its previous close at 1,396.1.
** South Korea's pension fund has been selling dollars in the onshore foreign exchange market in recent weeks, capping losses in the won currency as the dollar surges, Reuters reported.
** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell 0.7 basis points to 2.742%, while the benchmark 10-year yield dropped 2.4 basis points to 2.883%. This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.
