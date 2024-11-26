DVLD Implements New Measures To Ease Vehicle Licensing Process

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Department (DVLD) on Tuesday announced new measures to facilitate services for citizens taking advantage of recent exemptions for unlicensed vehicles.

The department assured the public that it was prepared to handle the significant increase in visitors to its licensing offices and mobile stations, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The DVLD also urged Citizens to benefit from these exemptions before the December 31 deadline, adding that the initiative aims to alleviate burdens, ensure are roadworthy, and prioritise public safety.

As part of its outreach efforts, the DVLD said that it will deploy a fully equipped mobile licensing station starting Sunday to serve the northern, central, and southern Badia regions, offering essential services such as vehicle inspections, licence renewals, and fee processing.

The DVLD also encouraged citizens to stay updated on the schedules and locations of the mobile stations through the official platforms of the Public Security Directorate.

"These mobile stations will operate during and beyond regular business hours to maximise accessibility"

The exemptions, announced by the Cabinet last week, include waiving additional fees (penalties) for vehicles with expired licences, provided renewals are completed by year-end.

Vehicle owners whose licences have lapsed for more than a year will also be exempt from holding fees for prior years and re-registration fees, if applicable.

This initiative aims to alleviate financial hardships for vehicle owners, streamline the process for long-unlicensed vehicles, and enhance road and public safety.