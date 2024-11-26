Wall Street Records Boost Brazilian Market Amid Economic Data Release

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian stock experienced a notable uptick as investors eagerly awaited the announcement of a new fiscal package. The Ibovespa, Brazil's primary stock index, closed at 129,922.38 points, marking a 0.69% increase.



This positive momentum was fueled by record-breaking performances on Wall Street and growing anticipation for domestic economic measures.



In the currency market, the US dollar held steady against the Brazilian real, ending the trading session at R$5.8081, a marginal 0.04% increase.



In addition, this stability reflected a cautious optimism among traders as they balanced international trends with local economic expectations.



Finance Minister Fernando Haddad's recent statement about finalizing the last details of a public spending cut package with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva sparked investor interest.







The government is poised to unveil these measures later this week, potentially as soon as Thursday. Economic data released on Tuesday added another layer to the market's considerations.

Brazil's Inflation and Market Movements

The IPCA-15, a preview of Brazil's official inflation index, showed a 0.62% increase in November. This acceleration from October's 0.54% rise caught the attention of market analysts, who are closely monitoring inflationary pressures.



Individual stocks saw significant movements during the trading session. Oi's shares surged by nearly 19% following the company's announcement of the termination of its fixed-line telephone service concession contract.



This move signals a shift in the telecom giant's business strategy. Brava Energia led the Ibovespa 's gains after revealing plans for its first integrated development campaign in Atlanta and Papa-Terra oil fields.



This project, set to commence in late 2025, promises to boost the company's production capabilities. Copel also saw a substantial rise in its stock price.



The energy company announced a R$600 million extraordinary dividend payment to shareholders and initiated a share buyback program.



These shareholder-friendly moves were well-received by the market. Carrefour's shares rebounded after the global CEO's apology and the resumption of beef sales in its Brazilian stores.



This development effectively ended the boycott by Brazilian meatpackers, resolving a conflict that had arisen from the company's decision in France to stop selling Mercosur products.



On the international front, U.S. markets reached new heights, with both the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average setting record closes. This bullish sentiment in American markets provided additional support to Brazilian equities.



The Federal Reserve 's latest meeting minutes revealed a divided opinion among officials regarding future interest rate cuts. This uncertainty, coupled with weaker U.S. housing data, added complexity to the global economic outlook.



As markets continue to navigate through these dynamic conditions, investors remain alert to potential policy shifts and economic indicators that could influence future trading sessions.

