TEAMSTERS AT BREAKTHRU BEVERAGE IN COMMERCE RATIFY FIRST CONTRACT

Union Secures Victory After Workers Engage in One-day Strike

COMMERCE, Calif., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After going on strike for less than 24 hours on Monday at Breakthru Beverage, drivers at the company's Commerce facility have overwhelmingly ratified their first contract as members of Teamsters Local 166.

"This isn't just a first contract for this facility - it's the first Teamsters contract at this company in the entire state of California," said Mike Pharris, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 166. "That wouldn't have been possible without the grit, bravery, and determination these hardworking men and women demonstrated on the picket line yesterday. Congratulations to everyone who participated in this strike on a well-deserved victory."

The two-year contract includes significant wage increases, protections against unjust reprimand and termination, and seniority rights for the 45 Breakthru workers. It will be re-negotiated around the same time as the California Statewide Liquor Master Agreement.

"Now the company has to respect us. Before, we didn't have a voice, but now we do," said Roger Chaidez, a member of the Teamsters bargaining committee who has been at Breakthru for 13 years. "This is a big deal for everyone here. We thought we were going to have to be on strike for Thanksgiving, but our efforts paid off. I'd like to thank Local 166 Organizer Ruben Luna for all the hard work. This year, I'm especially thankful for my Teamsters contract."

Teamsters Local 166 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout the Inland Empire and San Diego. For more information, go to teamsters166 .

