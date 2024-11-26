Dr. Majmundar Shares Important Details To Know Before Getting A Facelift

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Mike MajmundarATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the demand for cosmetic procedures continues to rise, more and more people are considering facelifts to achieve a more youthful appearance. However, before undergoing any surgical procedure, it is important to ask the right questions and understand the different types of facelifts available. Dr. Mike Majmundar , a renowned plastic surgeon in Atlanta, is sharing his expertise on the topic to help individuals make informed decisions.With over a decade of experience and over 4,000 facelifts performed, Dr. Majmundar understands the importance of thorough research and preparation before undergoing any cosmetic procedure. He emphasizes the need for patients to ask questions such as the qualifications and experience of the surgeon, the expected results, and recovery. By asking these questions, patients can ensure they are in safe hands and have realistic expectations.1) What kind of facelift do I need?a. "Because every person has a different face, everyone needs a different type of facelift. Conversely, it's important for patients not to seek out a specific type of facelift because it may not be the facelift you need. For example, deep plane facelifts have made a significant resurgence in the last few years and patients frequently request a deep plane facelift by name. This is a conversation to have with your facelift surgeon."2) Does it hurt?a. "Greater than 90% of patients in our practice don't take the prescription narcotics provided and, instead, rely on OTC pain relievers, namely acetaminophen. Local anesthetic mixtures used during the surgery frequently provide overnight pain relief reducing pain medication use."3) What is the typical downtime?a. "The downtime really depends on the amount of bruising you get. The average time seems to be 10-14 days for the vast majority of patients."4) Will I need anesthesia?a. "Yes! In short, shorter cases can be done with little anesthesia but longer cases need anesthesia to keep you comfortable."5) Who should do my facelift?a. "A plastic surgeon who specializes in faces, performs at least 75 facelifts annually, is board certified AND fellowship trained, has at least 15 years of experience, has a gallery of before and after photos, and has patients you can speak to prior to surgery are minimum requirements."In addition to asking questions, it is crucial for patients to understand the different types of facelift procedures available. Dr. Majmundar explains that there are various techniques, including vertical facelifts, SMAS lifts, extended SMAS lifts, MACS lift, lunchtime lifts, S-lifts, mini facelifts, mini neck lifts , deep plane facelifts, modified mini-deep plane facelifts, neck lifts, deep plane neck lifts, standalone platysmaplasty, etc, each with it's own benefits and limitations. He advises patients to consult with a qualified and experienced surgeon to determine the best approach for their unique needs and goals.Dr. Majmundar is known for his exceptional results and personalized approach to cosmetic procedures. He is committed to educating his patients and helping them make informed and realistic decisions about their aesthetic goals. With his expertise and guidance, individuals can feel confident before undergoing a facelift procedure.To learn more about facelift procedures and to schedule a consultation with Dr. Majmundar, visit his website or contact his office today.

