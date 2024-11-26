G7 Condemns Russia's 'Nuclear Escalation', Reiterates Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The G7 foreign ministers issued a statement on Tuesday in which they condemned what they described as Russia's "irresponsible and threatening nuclear rhetoric" and reiterated their unwavering support for Ukraine.

"Russia's use of an intermediate range ballistic missile on 21 November is further evidence of its reckless and escalatory behavior," the joint statement at the conclusion of the meeting reads.

The G7 ministers also warned that North Korean support for Russia marked a dangerous expansion of the conflict, with serious consequences for European and Indo-Pacific security, and called on China, a long-standing ally of North Korea, to act against it.

The statement also revealed plans to begin distributing funds from a $50 billion loan package stemming from frozen Russian assets by the end of the year. The ministers also pledged to act against companies helping Russia circumvent sanctions imposed on it following its invasion of Ukraine.

The joint statement was issued at the end of a two-day meeting in Fiuggi, Italy, which Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha attended.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha highlighted Ukraine's pressing need for additional air defense systems, ammunition, stricter sanctions on Russia, and decisive measures to counter the Russia-Iran-North Korea axis.