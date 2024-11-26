Guterres: UN Security Council Outdated And Frequently Paralyzed
11/26/2024 3:12:15 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) UN Secretary-General António Guterres criticized the work of the UN Security Council, calling it outdated and often paralyzed.
According to Ukrinform, he made this statement on Tuesday during the opening of the 10th Global Forum of the Alliance of Civilizations in the Portuguese city of Cascais.
"The Security Council is outdated and frequently paralyzed. Meanwhile the international financial architecture does not reflect today's Economy and has become inadequate and unfair," Guterres emphasized.
The UN chief called for continued efforts to strengthen global governance.
He stressed the need for "decisive steps towards updating and reforming international cooperation to make it more networked, fair and inclusive."
Guterres also called for peace in Ukraine, Gaza, Lebanon, and Sudan.
"Peace in Ukraine - a just peace in line with the UN Charter, international law and General Assembly resolutions," Guterres stressed.
He added: "We see cynical strategies to sow divisions and widen fault lines in societies. We see a groundswell of xenophobia, racism and intolerance - with social media being exploited as a powerful weapon."
The 10th Global Forum of the Alliance of Civilizations is taking place on November 27-27 in Cascais, Portugal. Political leaders, representatives of international and regional organizations, religious figures, business people, civil society activists, scientists, artists, and journalists have gathered at the forum to discuss global peace and security issues.
The international organization 'Alliance of Civilizations' was founded 20 years ago at the UN General Assembly at the initiative of Spain.
