T‐Mobile Powers Critical Communications For First Responders At FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX
November 26, 2024 /3BL/ The 2024 FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX is in full swing, and T-Mobile is on hand to deliver even more than 5G-powered new experiences on America's largest and fastest 5G Network to over 300,000 fans and competitors at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. The Un-carrier is also ensuring that first responders, officials and other agencies stay connected during the event.
Here's what T-Mobile for government and our emergency management teams are doing:
T-Mobile's emergency management team, local teams and National Operations Centers are working together to monitor the network in the Las Vegas area around the clock.
T-Mobile for Government is partnering closely with public safety and government officials to provide essential communications support and address critical needs.
T-Mobile is deploying state-of-the-art and heavy-duty mobile solutions , including SatCOLTs (Satellite Cell on Light Trucks) and SatCOWs (Satellite Cell on Wheels) to ensure uninterrupted access to critical services.
Tapping into the advanced capabilities of T-Mobile's network - such as our Cognitive Self-Organizing Network (SON) and automatic antenna tilting - to help optimize signal, expand coverage areas and avoid congestion.
