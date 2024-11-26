Viking Mergers & Acquisitions Announces Key Promotions In Florida Division, Showcasing Internal Growth-Focused Culture And Leadership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Mergers & Acquisitions is thrilled to announce the promotions of three outstanding professionals within its Florida Division: Andrew Hakkarainen, Mike McCoy, and Jacob Middleton. Viking M&A continues to attract motivated, talented professionals, reflecting an environment that supports individual and team growth.

Key Promotions at Viking M&A - Florida Division

Andrew Hakkarainen, who joined Viking in 2019, has been promoted to Associate Partner. Hakkarainen has been instrumental in guiding clients across diverse industries through every stage of their transactions. "Andrew has emerged as a key leader, mentoring colleagues, and contributing to our firm's expansion," said Larry Lawson II, President of Viking's Florida Division. "As an Associate Partner, Andrew will continue to provide leadership and expertise as a trusted advisor." Hakkarainen shared his gratitude, highlighting Viking's family-like environment and his pride in helping clients achieve their goals.

Jacob Middleton has advanced to Senior Advisor in Viking's Tampa office. Since beginning his career at Viking as an Associate Advisor, Middleton has excelled in serving clients with integrity and dedication. "Jacob's skills and passion have made him a tremendous asset to our Tampa team," remarked Lawson. Middleton expressed gratitude for the opportunity to advance within Viking, stating, "This promotion marks a meaningful milestone in my journey. The best is yet to come for Viking M&A."

In Fort Lauderdale, Mike McCoy has advanced to Senior Advisor., McCoy has played a pivotal role in ensuring client success. "Mike has consistently demonstrated exceptional dedication, expertise, and a commitment to our clients' success," Lawson said. "I have no doubt he will continue driving impactful results for clients." McCoy's promotion underscores Viking's commitment to fostering exceptional talent in-house, a core aspect of the firm's ongoing expansion.

These promotions highlight Viking M&A's dedication to nurturing talent internally and building a solid future for the firm and its clients.



About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions

Viking provides M&A services to small and middle-market business owners. In business since 1996, Viking is one of the largest business brokers in the southeast US. The firm has successfully sold over 850 businesses with an 85% close rate, at an average of 96% of the listing price. Visit

to request a free confidential business valuation or to get more information.



SOURCE Viking Mergers & Acquisitions

