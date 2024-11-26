Ben Kunz Promoted to Chief Strategy Officer of Mediassociates

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Brings focus on predictive analytics and AI research to advertising campaigns

SANDY HOOK, Conn., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Mediassociates -a leading media planning, buying, and marketing analytics agency-announced the of Ben Kunz to Chief Strategy Officer. Ben has been with the agency for nearly two decades, most recently serving as Executive Vice President, where he managed the agency's client strategy and business development teams.

In his new role, Ben will lead marketing client strategy and product/service development at the agency, focusing on guiding the strategic direction of Precision Branding, Mediassociates' unique approach to media buying and analytics. Ben was a driving force behind the agency's Precision Branding methodology, which integrates upper- and lower-funnel advertising communications with new data signals about consumer and B2B prospect behavior, leading to more effective marketing outcomes. In addition, Ben will spearhead several key initiatives the agency including evolving its next generation PrecisionBranding platform for improved ad campaign planning, testing, and forecasting, as well as developing innovative data strategies to help marketers connect with future customers.

A former management consultant and nationally published columnist, Ben has established himself as a prominent voice in media innovation, artificial intelligence and behavioral economics. Ben was an early champion of digital transformation in our industry and the shift to mobile. His insights have been featured in publications such as Ad Age, Forbes, Adweek, BusinessWeek, The Atlantic, and The Wall Street Journal. Additionally, he is a sought-after speaker at industry events, including the DMA Awards and SXSW.

"Ben is always 20 moves ahead in his thinking. With his foresight and expertise in tech and media trends, Ben is the ideal leader to elevate strategic thinking for our clients and our team," said Jeff Larson, CEO of Mediassociates. "His track record of predicting industry shifts and his innovative approach to client solutions will be instrumental in driving the next phase of our growth."

Throughout his tenure at Mediassociates, he has played a central role in building client success, launching the agency's analytics, programmatic, predictive modeling, and AI practices. This has contributed to over 400% growth over the past decade.

"It's an exciting time to be a leader in media," Kunz said. "With advertising platforms changing almost daily and artificial intelligence building power and speed in campaign planning, I look forward to bringing new solutions forward for our clients and creative-agency partners."

In his personal time, Ben is dedicated to cancer research fundraising, enjoys hiking in Iceland with his wife, and is passionate about photography.

Mediassociates is a leading independent, full-service media agency headquartered in Sandy Hook, CT. Since its founding in 1996, the agency has experienced remarkable growth, expanding threefold since 2020. With $275 million in media billings and a dedicated team of 102 employees, Mediassociates is positioned to be both nimble and scalable. The agency serves a national client base, partnering with mid-market companies to drive growth and leverage media as a competitive advantage. Mediassociates is a proud member of the Worldwide Partners Independent Agency Network and has received numerous industry accolades, including being recognized as a Best Place to Work by Ad Age, listed among the Fastest Growing Agencies by Adweek, honored as Media All-Stars by MediaPost, and designated a Premier Partner by Google.

