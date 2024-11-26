An Elderly Man Turns Protective For Sara Ali Khan

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) A of an elderly man protecting Sara Ali Khan from paparazzi has gone on social media.

Sara was spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday, where an unexpected moment stole the spotlight. As paparazzi gathered to capture her pictures, an elderly man stepped forward to shield her from the cameras. The man went to great lengths, even snatching camera phones from the paparazzi and blocking their angles, leaving everyone, including Sara, completely baffled.

Amid the commotion, the gestured with her hands, seemingly asking,“What's going on?” as she made her way to the salon. Despite the man's persistent attempts to block them, the paparazzi managed to maneuver around him, capturing a few shots of Sara as she entered her car.

In the clip doing the rounds, Sara is seen stepping out of her car and heading toward the salon when the elderly man unexpectedly intervenes, firmly asking the paparazzi to stop taking pictures. As soon as this video surfaced online, netizens flooded the comments section with a mix of laughter and admiration for the man's actions.

One netizen commented,“Because he has daughters, and he knows the respect of daughters is important in every circumstance.”

Another said,“Chacha rocks.” A third user added,“Wow, man, I am crying.”

For the outing, the 'Simmba' actress opted for a casual white crop top paired with blue denim jeans. She completed her look with a blue scarf featuring the word“Mahakaal” and a print of Lord Shiva's Trishul. Sara also wore a rudraksha with a red thread tied around her neck.

On the professional front, Sara was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's "Ae Watan Mere Watan" alongside Emraan Hashmi and Abhay Verma.

Currently, the actress is busy shooting for her upcoming project with Ayushmann Khurrana. The yet-to-be-titled film, directed by Aakash Kaushik, is being touted as a one-of-a-kind spy comedy.