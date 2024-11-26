Human-I-T Launches Digital Beats & Skills Workshop For Detroit Youth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Ft Local Detroit Lions Producer P.L. aka Terry Fox

DETROIT, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Human-I-T, a nonprofit at the forefront of bridging the digital divide, is launching the dynamic Digital Beats & Skills . This transformative program will equip local youth with the tools and inspiration to explore careers in the industry, igniting their potential and amplifying Detroit's rich musical legacy.

The inaugural workshop, held at Human-I-T's Digital Equity Center on 7 Mile on Wednesday, December 4 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM

invites youth ages 13-19 to learn from legendary producer, P.L. aka Terry Fox, whose work has been featured on FOX Sports, NBC's NBA broadcasts, and the NFL Network's "Gameday" theme. P.L. will share his career-defining techniques, offering a rare opportunity for aspiring young musicians.

"As a leader in digital equity, our mission is to create as many opportunities as possible for the Detroit metro area. The Digital Beats and Skills Workshop is just the beginning of initiatives designed to spark creativity and open doors to new career pathways for children and young adults. By equipping young minds with the tools to think creatively, we hope to inspire the next generation of artists, innovators, and musicians to emerge from Detroit," reported Graeme Jackson, Marketing and Content Manager at Human-I-T.

Programming will be curated by Class Act Detroit , a non-profit known for empowering youth through music and arts education; the workshop will challenge and engage all attendees. Executive Director Rashad Dobbins, whose work has been featured in projects like The Walking Dead and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, aims to foster a sense of community and future growth through hip-hop.

The workshop curriculum includes:

Introduction to Beat MakingOverview of Hip-Hop ProductionHistory and Impact of Detroit Hip-Hop

Human-I-T will provide all attendees with their own free Apple Ipad tablets and music production software, ensuring they have the tech tools to continue their journey in music creation. With limited spots available, the workshop is expected to fill quickly.

SOURCE Human-I-T

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED