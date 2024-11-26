Interarch To Expand Installed Capacity With Phase 2 Andhra Pradesh Unit And Kichha Plant Upgrade

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi November 26th, 2024: Interarch Building Products Limited (BSE Code: 544232) (NSE: INTERARCH), a leading player in the Pre-Engineered Buildings (PEB) and steel structure industry, announced the commencement of the of Phase 2, of its South India facility, in Andhra Pradesh (AP). This expansion follows the successful inauguration and rapid capacity ramp-up of Phase 1 in September 2024, underscoring a significant milestone in the company's growth journey. Phase 2, designed to replicate the capacity of Phase 1, is expected to become operational by April 2025, further strengthening Interarch's production capabilities in the region.



Alongside the capacity expansion at its Andhra Pradesh plant, Interarch has initiated a major upgrade at its North India manufacturing facility in Kichha, Uttarakhand. This upgrade marks the second-largest expansion in recent years, following the expansion in 2021. The enhancement will boost the plant's capability to handle multi-story buildings and heavy steel structures. With an additional installed capacity of 20,000 metric tons, the Kichha plant upgrade will play a pivotal role in supporting Interarch's growing presence in the Indian market.



With the AP Phase 2 unit expected to be operational and the Kichha upgrade completed by April 2025, Interarch's total installed capacity is projected to surpass 200,000 metric tons per annum.



As part of its commitment to fostering innovation and growth, Interarch has established a dedicated Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation Centre in Chennai. The centre will be led by Engr. M. Rajan, a distinguished professional with a Master's degree in Structural Engineering, and credentials as a Chartered Engineer (CEng) and Member of the Institution of Structural Engineers (MIStructE), UK. With his 24 years of extensive experience in the steel structures industry, Mr. Rajan brings a wealth of expertise to the role. The R&D Centre will focus on delivering value-engineered solutions for Heavy Industries, High-rise Structures, Commercial Buildings, and Data Centres. The R&D centre aims to reduce project timelines by up to 30% through enhanced engineering design and manufacturing efficiencies. Additionally, it will serve as a hub for providing advanced training to Interarch' s engineering teams across the country.



Commenting on the development, Mr. Arvind Nanda, Managing Director, Interarch Building Products Ltd. said,“The Phase 2 expansion in Andhra Pradesh, along with the upgrade at our Kichha plant, marks a key milestone in our growth journey. By scaling up our manufacturing capabilities, we are positioning Interarch to play a pivotal role in India's rapidly growing infrastructure sector. Our aim for 2025 is to achieve a installed capacity of over 200,000 metric tons annually, reinforcing our commitment to supporting the country's growing demand for high-quality sustainable building solutions.”



Mr. Gautam Suri, Whole Time Director of Interarch Building Products Limited said, "The launch of our new R&D and Innovation Centre in Chennai represents a forward-thinking approach to shaping the future of pre-engineered buildings. We are focusing on creating value-engineered solutions that address the evolving needs of key sectors Heavy Industries, High-rise Structures, Commercial Buildings, and Data Centres. This initiative underscores our dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation and driving excellence within the PEB industry.”

