THE OMNI GROVE PARK INN & SPA ANNOUNCES FINAL PHASE OF REOPENING FOLLOWING HURRICANE HELENE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Historic Resort Implements Reimagined National Gingerbread House Competition Bringing Holiday Cheer to Visitors and Locals

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After a long road to recovery following Hurricane Helene, The Omni Grove Park Inn & Spa

has commenced the final phase of its reopening with the Sammons Wing available for overnight stays starting December 2. The resort is excited to welcome guests back to Asheville in time to experience the magic of the holidays with festive light displays, beautifully trimmed Christmas trees, the delightful scents of hot chocolate and gingerbread, and visits from Santa himself. The resort has also opened Christmas holiday dining reservations for overnight and day guests.

This week, over 40 National Gingerbread House Competition participants from around the country brought their inspired entries to Asheville as part of the resort's reimagined 'Gingerbread Trail of Giving' campaign. Thirteen of these gingerbread creations are currently on display at The Omni Grove Park Inn & Spa and 28 can be seen at local businesses throughout the community.

"It's been so rewarding to see so many people from around the country come together to help rebuild our community the last few months," said Isabel Miller, Director of Marketing and Communications at The Omni Grove Park Inn. "We're beyond thankful to be welcoming visitors back to Asheville and return to a bit of normalcy to celebrate the holidays The Omni Grove Park Inn way."

The Gingerbread Trail of Giving Comes to Life

With the reimagined version of the 32nd Annual National Gingerbread House Competition ,

the Gingerbread Trail of Giving allows visitors and locals alike to experience the gingerbread magic while offering a way to give back to the local Asheville community. Competitors came from far and wide to show their support for Asheville and their love for the Annual National Gingerbread House Competition. Long-time competitor Jessica Frost even shipped her entry from El Paso, Texas to participate in this year's reimagined competition.

In the wake of the redesigned competition came new inspiration for some of the bakers. Julie Andreacola (house #7, Healing the Scars) and Brenda Wheatcraft (house #9, Rebuilding WNC) decided to pivot from their original plans and started from scratch to build new gingerbread creations to honor Western North Carolina residents and provide hope for all. Gingerbread entries will be on display from Saturday, November 23 through Sunday, January 5 and a map of the Gingerbread Trail of Giving can be found

here.

Upon reopening, guests can expect some service adjustments on-property. For more information on The Omni Grove Park Inn or to make reservation inquiries, call (800) 438-5800 or visit the website here.



About The Omni Grove Park Inn & Spa

Set in the idyllic Blue Ridge Mountains and just minutes from downtown Asheville, N.C., The Omni Grove Park Inn & Spa provides a one-of-a-kind escape for modern day travelers. The award-winning, 513-room resort originally opened in 1913, showcases a wide range of Arts & Crafts furnishings from Stickley and Roycroft throughout guest areas, guest rooms and suites. Following the renovation of the Vanderbilt Wing in 2013, The Inn revealed the redesign of the historic Sammons Wing's 204 guestrooms in 2017. The world-class Spa is an experience like no other, with 43,000 square feet of subterranean space and an array of unique treatments incorporating indigenous elements. The resort's historic 18-hole Donald Ross golf course is considered among the top golf experiences in North Carolina, and the Sports Complex includes indoor and outdoor tennis courts. The Inn also focuses on local ingredients and chef driven menus in their four signature restaurants, each offering panoramic views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The Omni Grove Park Inn is well suited for meetings, weddings, and events, with 26 meeting rooms and two ballrooms totaling over 58,000 square feet, including the Skyline Room and Mountain View Terrace. The Inn's newest event addition is the Seely Pavilion with 3,260 square feet of function space, exposed trusses, and six pairs of picturesque, floor-to-ceiling doors and windows, offering breathtaking views of the surrounding mountain range. To get additional information or book accommodation, visit omnihotels or call 1-800-The-Omni.

SOURCE The Omni Grove Park Inn

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED