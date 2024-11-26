(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The worldwide certificate authority (CA) is rapidly expanding due to increasing demand for secure digital transactions, protecting data, & higher demand for threats. Businesses, institutions, and consumers are increasingly dependent on digital platforms. Pune, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certificate Authority Market Size Analysis: “ In 2023, the global Certificate Authority (CA) market was worth USD 167.7 million, and it is anticipated to achieve USD 442.2 million by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4% from 2024 to 2032. ” Market Analysis The certificate authority market is primarily driven by the growing need for data security in digital transactions. With the rise of e-commerce and online banking, the demand for secure and trusted communication is constantly increasing. Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), along with digital certificates issued by Certificate Authorities, is an essential part of proving the authenticity and integrity of online transactions. CA services help businesses to encrypt data and authenticate users to prevent cyber-attacks or data breaches. Over the past few years, there has been a significant rise in cyber-attacks, data breaches, and online fraud, causing organizations to put more and more money into their security systems with digital certificates being one of them. Some of the factors that are driving the market are the rising uptake of SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) certificates for securing websites and the growing trend of e-signatures for electronic documents. In addition, the integration of blockchain technology in identity verification is gradually gaining traction, as businesses seek more decentralized and tamper-proof methods to ensure the authenticity of digital identities. Certificate Authorities are also modernizing and moving towards offering advanced solutions like multi-factor authentication (MFA), making it more accessible for businesses to maintain an effective security infrastructure.

DigiCert (DigiCert SSL Certificates, Certificate Lifecycle Manager)

GlobalSign (GlobalSign SSL Certificates, CloudSSL)

Entrust (Entrust SSL/TLS Certificates, PKI as a Service)

Comodo CA (Positive SSL, Comodo Certificate Manager)

Symantec (Symantec SSL Certificates, Endpoint Protection)

GoDaddy (GoDaddy SSL Certificates, Managed WordPress Hosting)

Sectigo (Sectigo SSL Certificates, Certificate Manager)

Let's Encrypt (Let's Encrypt SSL Certificates, ACME Client)

Trustwave (Trustwave SSL Certificates, Managed Security Services) Amazon Web Services (AWS) (AWS Certificate Manager, AWS CloudFront) Certificate Authority Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 167.7 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 442.2 Million CAGR CAGR of 11.4 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers .Increasing incidences of data breaches and cyberattacks across industries are driving the demand for secure digital certificates, making certificate authorities essential for verifying digital identities and ensuring secure communications.

.The rapid growth of Internet of Things (IoT) devices in industries like healthcare, automotive, and smart cities requires secure authentication mechanisms, boosting the demand for certificates issued by CAs to protect connected devices from cyber threats.

.The growing reliance on cloud computing and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platforms is creating the need for robust encryption and authentication measures, driving the adoption of digital certificates for securing online transactions and data in transit.

Market Segmentation

By Component:

In 2023, the Certificate type segment dominated the Certificate Authority market with a market share of 61%. This segment contains different certificates like SSL/TLS certificates, code signing certificates, and digital signatures, which are required to secure online communications and validate organizations as well as the identities of system components, websites, applications, and software.

SSL certificates have seen widespread adoption as they are crucial for establishing secure connections between websites and their users. The growing awareness amongst businesses and organizations to secure and protect user data and trust has a positive effect on the demand for SSL/TLS certificates, which is expected to continue growing in the years to come during the forecast period. In addition, digital signature certificates, which secure and verify electronic documents, are evolving into a fast-growing segment in response to increasing remote work and documentation digitization.

By Vertical:

In 2023, the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) sector accounted for the largest revenue share, contributing approximately 20% to the Certificate Authority market. The BFSI sector has consistently been a major consumer of digital certificates due to its need for secure financial transactions, data encryption, and authentication of both customers and employees. With the increasing prevalence of online banking and mobile payment services, the BFSI sector is under continuous pressure to adopt robust cybersecurity solutions. Certificate Authorities help ensure the secure exchange of sensitive financial data, thereby minimizing the risk of cyberattacks, fraud, and identity theft. In particular, the adoption of SSL certificates to secure online transactions, as well as the use of digital certificates for identity verification, remains crucial for protecting customers and financial institutions alike.

Certificate Authority Market Segmentation:

By Component



Certificate Type



SSL Certificates



Code Signing Certificates



Secure Email Certificates Authentication Certificates

Services

By Certificate Validation Type



Domain Validation

Organization Validation Extended Validation

By Enterprise Size



SMEs Large Enterprises

By Vertical



BFSI

Retail and E-commerce

Goernment and Defence

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Travel and Hospitality

Education Others





North America Leads the Certificate Authority Market

In 2023, North America dominated the certificate authority market with a revenue share of 38%. The region's leadership can be attributed to its advanced technological infrastructure, strong cybersecurity policies, and high adoption rates of digital solutions across industries such as BFSI, government, and healthcare. The United States, in particular, is a key contributor to the growth of the Certificate Authority market, given its robust financial sector and the extensive use of digital certificates for securing online transactions. The implementation of stringent regulations and data protection laws, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), has further increased the demand for Certificate Authority services to ensure compliance with security standards.

Europe also held a significant share of the certificate authority market, driven by the adoption of digital certificates in various sectors. The European Union's emphasis on cybersecurity and data protection regulations, including the GDPR, is encouraging enterprises to adopt certificate-based solutions to ensure secure transactions and data privacy. The increasing use of digital signatures for regulatory compliance and document verification is another key factor propelling market growth in this region.

In Asia-Pacific, the certificate authority market is expected to experience rapid growth due to the region's expanding e-commerce sector, growing digitization, and the increasing prevalence of cyber threats. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are expected to see rising demand for certificate services as they implement more stringent cybersecurity measures to protect consumer data and enhance trust in digital platforms.

Recent Developments in the Certificate Authority Market



In 2023, DigiCert, a leading provider of PKI solutions, introduced new certificate management tools designed to help businesses streamline their digital certificate workflows and enhance the security of their web-based applications.

In 2023, GlobalSign partnered with several major financial institutions to offer digital certificate solutions that ensure secure mobile banking and e-commerce transactions, expanding its presence in the BFSI sector. In 2023, Comodo CA (now Sectigo) unveiled a new range of extended validation (EV) SSL certificates, offering higher levels of encryption and user trust for online businesses looking to protect their websites from cyber threats.

