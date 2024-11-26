WEG’S Expansion Continues: Reivax Acquisition Follows Major Chinese Investment

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) WEG (WEGE3), the Brazilian electrical equipment giant, has made another strategic move. The company recently announced its of Reivax, a Brazilian power generation control systems firm. This purchase comes shortly after WEG's substantial in China.



WEG's expansion strategy has been aggressive. The company invested $62 million (R$ 353.4 million / $62 million) to boost its Chinese production capacit . Now, it has set its sights on Reivax, a company with a strong presence in control systems.



Reivax, founded in 1987, specializes in control systems for various energy sectors. These include hydroelectric, solar, wind, and thermoelectric power generation. The company also serves substation and industrial markets.



The financial details of the Reivax acquisition remain undisclosed. However, the deal is subject to regulatory approvals. Reivax's 2023 performance provides some insight into its value. The company reported a net operating revenue of R$ 131 million ($23 million).







Reivax's profitability is noteworthy. It achieved an impressive EBITDA margin of 22.6% in 2023. More than half of its revenue came from international sales. This global reach aligns well with WEG's expansion goals.



The acquired company has a strong presence in Latin America. It has also established itself in North America. Reivax reports consistent sales in India, Europe, and Southeast Asia. Its headquarters is in Florianópolis, Brazil, with branches in Switzerland and Canada.



Reivax's workforce is relatively small but highly skilled. The company employs about 220 people across its operations. This talent pool will likely complement WEG's existing expertise in electrical equipment manufacturing.



WEG's acquisition spree reflects its ambition to dominate the global electrical equipment market. The company has been steadily increasing its market share. Since 2020, WEG has gained 2.5% in the low voltage AC motor market.

The company's financial performance supports its expansion strategy. In Q3 2024, WEG reported a 22.1% year-over-year increase in net operating revenue. Its EBITDA grew by 27.9%, reaching R$ 2.2 billion ($386 million).



WEG's market capitalization stands at $39.11 billion. This financial strength allows the company to pursue aggressive growth strategies. The Reivax acquisition is just one part of WEG's broader plan.



The company is focusing on several key areas for future growth. These include optimizing supply chains and expanding transformer production capacity in Brazil. WEG is also investing in energy transition technologies.



WEG's interest in renewable energy and grid modernization is clear. The acquisition of Reivax strengthens its position in these growing markets. As energy needs evolve, WEG aims to be at the forefront of technological solutions.



The company's strategy reflects a commitment to market-driven growth. WEG's expansion is based on identifying opportunities and leveraging its strengths. This approach has served the company well in its rise to global prominence.

