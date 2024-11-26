Navitas Semiconductor To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas , the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company and leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and silicon carbide (SiC) technology, has announced participation in the upcoming investor listed below.

MESH Ventures Investor Call (virtual):

Monday 2nd December at 7pm Pacific / 10pm EST (USA), Tuesday December 3rd at 11am TST (GMT+8) with Gene Sheridan, CEO, and Todd Glickman, CFO.

Hosted by MESH Managing Partner, Edward Chyau.

To participate on the zoom call, investors should register via the MESH website.

Needham 27 th Annual Growth Conference:

Tuesday 14th & Wednesday 15th January 2025 for 1-on-1 meetings, with Gene Sheridan, CEO, and Todd Glickman, CFO.

Wednesday 15th at 11am EST - fireside chat hosted by Needham Senior Analyst, Quinn Bolton (broadcast link ).

Lotte New York Palace Hotel, 455 Madison Avenue at 50th Street, New York, NY 10022.

To attend, please contact your Needham representative.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, celebrating 10 years of power innovation founded in 2014. GaNFastTM power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiCTM power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include AI datacenters, EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, mobile and consumer. Over 300 Navitas patents are issued or pending, with the industry's first and only 20-year GaNFast warranty . Navitas was the world's first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified .

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited and affiliates. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Contact Information

Stephen Oliver, VP Investor Relations

...

PR Image:









A photo accompanying this announcement is available at