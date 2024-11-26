Vuzix To Showcase Full Color, State-Of-The-Art, See-Through, Waveguide-Based Smart Glasses Designs At Upcoming CES 2025 Event

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation

(NASDAQ: VUZI ), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of smart glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) and products, is pleased to announce that the newest industry-leading waveguides and smart glasses reference designs from the Company and its partners will be on display at the upcoming CES 2025 event to be held in Las Vegas on January 7-10, 2024.

Vuzix will be showcasing its new full-color 1.0mm (millimeter) thin waveguide, as well as a super-slim 0.7mm waveguide. These waveguides will be shown alongside several different display engines ranging from μLEDs (microLEDs) to the latest full color ultra-small LCoS (Liquid Crystal on Silicon) projectors. In addition, Vuzix will have on display multiple new OEM Ultralite smart glasses reference platforms, including a full-color binocular model with mics, speakers and a built-in camera. Visitors will also be able to interact with the Company's core product mix, which represents the broadest portfolio on the market.

Vuzix will provide more comprehensive details on these products and designs, along with where they can be viewed, closer to this event.

"Bolstered by the advent of AI and increasingly backed by the largest consumer and software products companies in the world, the introduction and broad market adoption of smart glasses is beginning, and our waveguides and product designs are positioned to be at the heart of it," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix. "We expect 2025 to become a major industry inflection point, and our focus remains on designing and producing high-volume, low-cost waveguides, and the technologies supporting them."

