Automated Passenger Counting And Information System Market: 9.5% CAGR To Drive Industry To USD 17.37 Billion By 2032 | PMR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Automated Passenger Counting and Information System is Increasing Due to Growing Technological Developments New York, USA, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview: The market size of the automated passenger counting and information system market was estimated to be USD 7.66 billion in 2023. The market is projected to increase from USD 8.38 billion in 2024 to USD 17.37 billion by 2032, displaying a CAGR of 9.5% between 2024–2032. Growth Driver

To improve the administration and oversight of public transportation systems, governments across the world are enforcing strict data collection and reporting regulations. The market expansion for automated passenger counting and information systems is driven by these expanding government initiatives and regulations. The market for automated passenger counting and information systems is expanding as a result of the increased integration of AI in these systems for ease of analysis and accurate real-time data collection of different forms of transportation. Trends During the forecasted period, the automated passenger counting and information system market is anticipated to grow due to the expansion of public transportation. Also, it is expected that the increasing rate of urbanization and population growth will lead to an increase in the number of public transports. Thus, the market is set to experience a boom. Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:

Market Overview: A cutting-edge, high-tech solution for tracking and counting people boarding and getting off buses, trains, and other public transportation is known as automated passenger counting. These systems are designed in order to help operators modify schedules, distribute resources, and enhance overall service efficiency by offering real-time data on passenger numbers. This capability lowers operating costs while improving the passenger experience by using resources more effectively. Due to the increased demand for effective public transportation systems worldwide, the market for automated passenger counting and information systems is expanding significantly. Additionally, the automated passenger counting and information system market is expanding as a result of government initiatives to promote public transportation and minimize traffic congestion. Important Market Players:

Key Takeaways from Report:



The competition in the automated passenger counting and information system market is fueled by market participants' continuous actions, including R&D expenditures, connectivity and IoT integration, partnerships and collaborations, and steady product development.

The automated passenger counting and information system market is basically segmented based on type, PIS type, PIS by application, APC system by application, APC system by technology, and region. In 2023, the automated passenger counting and information system market was dominated mostly by Asia Pacific.

Regional Analysis:

In 2023, the automated passenger counting and information system market was dominated mostly by Asia Pacific. This was possible because transit vehicles are increasingly equipped with information and passenger counting systems to deliver safe, dependable, and prompt transportation services.

Furthermore, in order to give passengers a reliable and secure travel experience, the dense populations of nations like China and India demand the creation of intelligent transportation networks.

The market for automated passenger counting and information systems in North America is anticipated to expand considerably for the forecast period due to the growing demand for effective public transportation systems. In order to improve the passenger experience, many nations are also investing in technologies that increase the accuracy of passenger counting systems.





Inquire more about this report before purchase:

Segmentation Overview:

By Type:



Passenger Information Systems Automated Passenger Counting Systems

By PIS Type:



Display Systems

Announcement & Emergency Communication Systems

Infotainment Systems Mobile Applications

By PIS by Application:



Railways

Roadways Airways

By APC Systems by Application:



Buses

Ferries Trains & Trams

By APC Systems by Technology:



Infrared

Stereoscopic vision

Time of Flight Others

By Region:

North America



US Canada

Europe



France

Germany

UK

Italy

Netherlands

Spain Russia

Asia Pacific



Japan

China

India

Malaysia

Indonesia South Korea

Latin America







Brazil



Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa







Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel South Africa

