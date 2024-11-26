Kremlin claims US conducting new attempt to block Russian gas shipments to EU

(MENAFN) The Kremlin has criticized the latest round of US sanctions targeting Russian institutions, specifically Gazprombank, claiming the move is an attempt to block Russia’s exports to the EU. Gazprombank, Russia's primary bank for transactions, was added to the US sanctions blacklist by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), along with several other Russian financial entities. This new measure prevents Gazprombank from conducting transactions using the dollar-based financial system.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Moscow would retaliate, although the specific countermeasures remain unspecified. Peskov acknowledged the challenges posed by the sanctions but reassured that Russia was working on solutions to mitigate any impact on gas supplies to European customers. He emphasized that while the sanctions would complicate operations, Russia would find a way to navigate the situation.



This move marks a shift in US policy, as Gazprombank had previously been exempt from sanctions due to its role in facilitating payments for Russian gas to the EU. Despite EU efforts to reduce reliance on Russian energy, some member states, including Hungary, Slovakia, and Italy, continue to buy Russian gas. Russia has criticized Western sanctions as illegal and ineffective, asserting that they harm the countries imposing them.

