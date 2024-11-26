Nasdaq Rebalances Index To Counter Tech Giants’ Outsized Influence

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The overwhelming influence of the "Magnificent Seven" - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Nvidia, Alphabet, Meta, and Tesla - on US stock has become a focal point of concern.



This concentration of power not only affects the but also impacts the broader and markets.



Andrew Oppenheimer, Vice President and Director of Business Development and Strategy at Nasdaq, highlights the complexities of this situation.



He notes that while the may show overall growth, this increase is largely driven by a handful of tech behemoths. This concentration raises questions about market diversity and economic health.



Nasdaq has taken steps to address this imbalance. In July 2023, they adjusted the Nasdaq 100 composition when the Magnificent Seven's weight reached 51%.







This rebalancing effort aimed to counteract overconcentration, bringing the tech giants' share down to about 40%. Despite challenges, Oppenheimer sees a positive trend for Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) on Nasdaq in 2025.



He notes that while 2024 saw smaller companies going public, the focus remains on scalable, profitable, and durable businesses.

Investor Demand and Market Challenges

Investors are seeking companies with long-term viability, typically those solving problems that will persist for 10-15 years. The discussion of 24/7 trading is gaining traction, partly driven by competition from cryptocurrency markets.



However, this shift faces logistical hurdles, including the need for round-the-clock clearing houses and securities information processors.



The push for extended hours primarily comes from foreign retail investors, especially in Asia, and US retail investors. Nasdaq finds itself in a delicate position.



While aiming to promote market diversity, it must also respond to investor preferences, which currently favor tech stocks. The challenge lies in fostering a balanced market ecosystem while accommodating shifting investor interests.



This situation underscores the need for a nuanced approach to market regulation and index management. As the tech sector continues to drive economic growth, finding ways to ensure broader market participation remains crucial for long-term economic health and market stability.

