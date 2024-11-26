Biden Backs Netanyahu, Challenges Putin, And Targets Trump In Final Days In Office

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Although Biden is nearing the end of his tenure in the White House, his actions continue to capture public attention and heighten global tensions. This American president, compelled to withdraw from the presidential race, seems oblivious to how his unwavering support for Israel and his provocative stance on the Ukraine conflict have significantly contributed to his party's electoral defeat. Nevertheless, he persists in using his remaining time in office to reaffirm his controversial positions while inciting opposition against Trump, whose rise to power was largely enabled by the shortcomings of Biden's administration.

In a predictable move, President Biden condemned the International Criminal Court's arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. In a White House statement, Biden declared,“The International Criminal Court's decision to issue arrest orders against Israeli leaders is disgraceful.” He added,“Regardless of any evidence that may be presented by the International Criminal Court, there is no equivalence between Israel and Hamas. We will always stand by Israel in the face of threats to its security.”

This statement has undoubtedly sparked a significant wave of criticism due to the contrasting reactions of U.S. President Joe Biden regarding the issuance of an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his response to the International Criminal Court's warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The United States welcomed the arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court against Putin and Russia, while Biden subsequently described the situation concerning Netanyahu and Gallant as disgraceful.

The blatant double standards that consistently seek to justify Israel have angered many Americans, not just Arab Americans. They voted in a punitive manner against the Democrats due to Biden's missteps, provocative statements, and his refusal to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, even though Trump's promises are equally untrustworthy and he is no less biased towards Israel than Biden. In reality, Joe Biden has shown more support for Israel than any previous American president in the aftermath of the horrific Hamas attacks on October 7. The significant casualties suffered by Palestinians have led Biden and his party to face severe political repercussions domestically for their backing of Israel.

On the other hand, President Biden has continued his relentless efforts to provoke Russia and escalate the conflict between Russia and Ukraine to dangerous levels. Recently, the U.S. President decided to allow Ukraine to use long-range missiles known as ATACMS to strike deep into Russian territory. This decision comes just two months before the inauguration of the elected President Donald Trump on January 20. It follows months of appeals from Zelensky for permission to enable the Ukrainian military to utilize American weapons to target Russian military objectives far from its borders.

In response to this decision and a significant escalation of events, Russian President Vladimir Putin has revised the country's“nuclear doctrine.” This update came just two days after U.S. President Joe Biden permitted Ukraine to target deep within Russia using American-made weapons. According to the revised doctrine, Moscow will regard aggression from any non-nuclear state-if supported by a nuclear state-as a joint attack on Russia.

Putin's endorsement of the revised doctrine, which states that any significant aerial assault on Russia could trigger a nuclear response, demonstrates the Russian president's willingness to leverage the country's atomic arsenal to compel Western powers to retreat.

With these developments, the term“nuclear doctrine” has resurfaced as President Putin has agreed to update it again. The Kremlin spokesperson has confirmed that these updates obligate Russia to respond with nuclear force if Ukraine employs Western non-nuclear missiles against the Russian Federation. According to the official spokesperson, the purpose of signing the decree is to ensure that what he termed potential adversaries recognize the inevitability of a response to any attack on Russia or its allies.

This reaction from Russia underscores the notion that President Biden is out of touch with the consequences of his actions, and his final days in the White House could mark the onset of a nuclear conflict worldwide, the repercussions of which are incalculable.

Moreover, in a move aimed at generating criticism against Donald Trump, Joe Biden visited the Amazon rainforest on Sunday, becoming the first sitting U.S. president to travel to this region amid growing concerns regarding U.S. environmental policies with Trump's anticipated return to the White House.

This visit carries significant implications as the world braces for Trump's return to power on January 20, raising alarms about the United States' commitments to climate action. The U.S. ranks second globally in greenhouse gas emissions, following China. Despite this, Trump withdrew the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement during his first term and indicated he would take similar actions if re-elected. Additionally, during his campaign, Trump promised extensive“drilling” operations and an increase in the exploitation of fossil fuel resources, while openly questioning the reality of climate change.

This summarizes President Biden's actions during his final days in the White House. He is firmly supporting Netanyahu, actively seeking to escalate the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and rallying public opinion against the incoming Trump administration. The question arises: who can prevent this individual from committing further errors in the limited time he has left in office? Throughout his single term, he has amassed a record of global disasters that justifiably earns him the title of the worst president in United States history. It will not be forgotten that Biden's provocations were a primary catalyst for the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, and his inaction and weakness in dealing with Netanyahu significantly contributed to the escalation of Israeli attacks in the Middle East. Furthermore, his grave missteps were instrumental in the Democratic Party's defeat and the potential return of Trump to a second term, which raises concerns and fears worldwide.





Dr. Marwa El-Shinawy – Academic and writer



