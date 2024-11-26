Volunteer Clean

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Volunteers gathered at two TWRA launch locations on Douglas Lake to clean up debris left behind by Hurricane Helene's flooding in East Tennessee. The clean-up focused on the headwaters of the lake, where the Pigeon, French Broad, and Nolichucky rivers converge.

The event was organized by the East Tennessee Crossing Byway Steering Committee-a national scenic byway spanning the Douglas Lake headwaters-and Keep Cocke County Beautiful . Supporting agencies included the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), Norris Lake Project, and Keep Tennessee River Beautiful, a water affiliate of Keep America Beautiful.

Volunteers removed over 7,200 pounds of trash from the lake's shorelines.“The headwater area of Douglas Lake serves as an important mudflat for migrating shorebirds from late fall to early spring, so clearing accumulated trash helps protect this critical bird habitat,” said Julie Graham, Executive Direct r of the Middle East Tennessee Tourism Council.

"Douglas Lake is one of our most treasured tourism assets in Jefferson County and the greater Smoky Mountain region, drawing millions of families, anglers, boaters, and wildlife enthusiasts each year,” said Lauren Hurdle, Jefferson County Tourism Director and a member of the East Tennessee Crossing Byway Steering Committee.“It's been incredibly inspiring to see the overwhelming support for these clean-up efforts-from grassroots beautification initiatives to major projects led by TVA, TEMA, and other state and federal agencies.”

Hurdle also noted plans to restore Douglas Lake further:“We'll be working hard over the winter to ensure the lake is in top condition by spring. We're excited to welcome back fishing tournaments, including the Bill Dance Giant Bass Open in April and the National Professional Fishing League (NPFL), which will fish Douglas Lake for the first time in May."