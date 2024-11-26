NBO Organizes The Fraud Risk Prevention Event

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) MUSCAT, 24 November 2024:











The National of Oman (NBO) has organized the Fraud Risk Prevention Event in collaboration with the the Royal Oman (ROP), the Oman Banks Association (OBA), the State Audit Institution (SAI), the Supreme Judiciary Council (SJC) and the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE). The event aims to promote fraud prevention while educating employees and customers on risks and preventive strategies.

Commenting on the celebaration, Sulaiman Said Al Lamki, General Manager and Chief Risk Officer at NBO,said:





“ It gives us a great pleasure to join this collaboration and contribute to fraud risk prevention awareness. We spare no effort to provide the necessary tools and methods for our employees and customers to recognise, prevent, and respond to fraud-related activities. With fraud methods rapidly changing, the collaborative efforts with key institutions such as the ROP, OBA , ACFE , DJC and the SIA is crucial in the fight against financial crime. Not only will it fuel our efforts to combat those threat, but it also forms a vital component of our broader commitment to foster a culture of security awareness in Oman”.

The event provided a platform to share insights and exchange expertise on emerging fraud trends, the evolving tactics used by fraudsters, and the regulatory measures implemented to protect the public. Interactive workshops equipped attendees with practical strategies to identify and mitigate fraud risks.

Through such events, NBO reinforces its position as a proactive leader in financial security within Oman's banking sector. The bank underscores the importance of staying informed and vigilant by engaging with experts from pivotal regulatory and security bodies. NBO remains committed to its role in the community, working to raise awareness and build resilience against financial crime.