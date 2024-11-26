Low-Intensity Blast Outside Nightclub In Chandigarh

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 26 (IANS) A low-intensity explosion took place outside a nightclub in Chandigarh's Sector 26, owned by renowned Badshah, said.

However, no one was in the blast.

Crude bombs were reportedly used in the blast.

According to reports, two unidentified individuals on a motorcycle threw the bomb at around 3 a.m.

Chandigarh Police's forensic teams are currently investigating the incident.

The impact of the blast shattered the glass windows of the club, However, no injuries were reported.

A forensic team has reached the spot and has initiated a probe.

Police are working to gather more details about the incident.

More details were awaited.

In September, the residence of a retired police officer in the posh area of Chandigarh, Sector 10, saw a low-intensity explosion. The grenade attack took place at around 5.30 pm on September 11 and due to the impact of the blast, windows and flower pots were damaged. Punjab Police had arrested two accused in a joint operation with central agencies. They claimed that Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)-backed Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh alias Rinda of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and US-based Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia masterminded the operation.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav had then said the arrested man was Rohan Masih, a resident of Passia village in Amritsar. In a statement, he said police recovered a sophisticated 9 mm Glock pistol along with ammunition from his possession.