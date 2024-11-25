Asia Morning Bites

(MENAFN- ING) Global Macro and Markets

G7 Macro: There wasn't a whole lot going on in macro-land yesterday. Just some more bad German Ifo data, but that will have surprised no one. Macro was well down the pecking order from political appointments and other noise yesterday. There is more macro data today, but none of it is particularly interesting. The US Conference Board's consumer confidence data is probably the main release of the day, but there are also various housing-related numbers published. Early tomorrow morning Asia time (03:00 SGT/HKT) we get the FOMC minutes of the last meeting published. The commentary from FOMC members has been mixed since then, with some suggesting greater caution, but others (Kashkari overnight) indicating December remains open for further easing. Markets reflect this, with just a 55% chance of a December cut priced in. The minutes may shift the needle slightly one way or another.

Singapore : After a sharp decline in non-oil domestic exports in October, we suspect there may be some downside risk to the consensus forecast for a 2.0% MoM (2.6%YoY) increase in October industrial production published at 13:00 SGT.