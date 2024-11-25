Qatar To Expand Humanitarian Role In Ukraine - Sybiha
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha during a meeting with his Qatari counterpart Mohamed Bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi in Rome agreed to deepen cooperation and expand Qatar's humanitarian role.
Sybiha reported this on X , Ukrinform saw.
"In Rome, I met with Dr Mohamed Bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi and thanked Qatar for its humanitarian leadership in the return of Ukrainian children. I informed about the situation and Ukraine's urgent energy needs. We agreed to advance cooperation in a number of areas and expand Qatar's humanitarian role.," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister wrote.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha is visiting Italy on November 25-26 to participate in the ministerial meeting of the Group of Seven.
