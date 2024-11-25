Qatar To Expand Humanitarian Role In Ukraine - Sybiha

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Andrii Sybiha during a meeting with his Qatari counterpart Mohamed Bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi in Rome agreed to deepen cooperation and expand Qatar's humanitarian role.

Sybiha reported this on X , Ukrinform saw.

"In Rome, I met with Dr Mohamed Bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi and thanked Qatar for its humanitarian leadership in the return of Ukrainian children. I informed about the situation and Ukraine's urgent needs. We agreed to advance cooperation in a number of areas and expand Qatar's humanitarian role.," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister wrote.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha is visiting Italy on November 25-26 to participate in the ministerial meeting of the Group of Seven.

Photo: Andrii Sybiha/X