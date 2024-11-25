Advanced Genomics APAC Announces Partnership With 3BIGS To Expand Cancer Genomic Testing Services Across Asia-Pacific

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Advanced Genomics APAC is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with South Korea-based 3BIGS to bring advanced cancer genomic testing services to the Asia-Pacific market.Through this collaboration, Advanced Genomics APAC will strengthen its commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions for comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) for cancer therapy and hereditary cancer. By integrating 3BIGS' expertise in AI-powered bioinformatics and data analysis with Nonacus GALEAS technologies, the partnership will deliver enhanced cancer diagnostic services tailored to the region's needs.The collaboration focuses on developing cancer gene panels and bioinformatics pipelines optimized for clinicians and researchers, ensuring reliable and actionable insights across the Asia-Pacific region. With over 9.8 million new cancer cases annually in the region and incidence rates rising by 2% per year, this partnership addresses the growing demand for scalable and cost-effective diagnostic solutions.“This partnership represents a significant milestone for Advanced Genomics APAC as we continue to expand our footprint in the Asia-Pacific region,” said Andy Chang, Director of Advanced Genomics APAC“By leveraging the strengths of both companies, we aim to accelerate access to cutting-edge cancer diagnostics and support clinicians in delivering personalized treatment strategies.”Together, Advanced Genomics APAC and 3BIGS remain committed to advancing healthcare through precision diagnostics, ensuring the Asia-Pacific market benefits from the latest developments in cancer genomics and bioinformatics innovation.

