Godaddy Launches Airo Solution To Help Saudi Entrepreneurs Save Time

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh – Asdaf News:

For small businesses, every second saved and every EGP spent is the difference between surviving and thriving. GoDaddy recently found that 93% of Saudi small business owners view implementing AI in their businesses would yield in a positive impact to their bottom line.

However, they have challenges when it comes to getting started. The top reasons respondents shared for not implementing AI in the Kingdom are potential costs (50%), lack of understanding of the benefits (48%), lack of awareness about available solutions (46%), and lack of time to implement these tools (23%). To make using generative AI fast and easy, GoDaddy launched GoDaddy AiroTM, an AI-powered experience designed to save small business owners precious time in establishing their online presence and attract new customers.

The Right Solution for Any Small Business

GoDaddy AiroTM, available in English language, makes leveraging the power of AI easy for anyone wanting to start a business or take their existing one to the next level.

GoDaddy AiroTM, using GoDaddy's AI Domain Search tool, can recommend catchy domain names with just a description of their business. Within minutes of purchasing a domain from GoDaddy, GoDaddy AiroTM can instantly generate content for the business, including:



Unique, eye-catching logo designs that can be easily customized to fit the business.

A fully built website, using GoDaddy's Websites + Marketing, with a paid subscription, including imagery and content designed to help the business engage and attract customers. A professional email account, with a paid subscription, that strengthens the credibility and prestige of the business.

If a new or existing business wants to grow, it can quickly get plans and recommendations through GoDaddy AiroTM features in seconds, including:



Comprehensive email marketing campaigns with suggested content and imagery. Social media calendar with recommendations of when to ideally post.

GoDaddy AiroTM Is Always Evolving

GoDaddy AiroTM is live now for small businesses to take advantage of, and even more capabilities are coming.