New Graphic Novel He Lost His Keys In Space By Luke Milton And Lizzy Lang Delivers Dark Humor And Sci-Fi Satire

He Lost His Keys in Space Graphic Cover

He Lost His Keys in Space Graphic Novel Page

He Lost His Keys in Space Graphic Novel Page

From the Creator of Animals Rule This Land, Luke Milton Teams Up with Lizzy Lang for a Galactic Comedy of Errors

ST. JOHN'S, NL, CANADA, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In He Lost His Keys in Space , Luke Milton teams up with creative partner Lizzy Lang to deliver a witty, offbeat take on galactic misadventures. Readers follow the hapless Vega Ulysses, Earth's so-called ambassador, who, after twelve chaotic years of bungled diplomacy, finds himself stranded far from home.The premise is as absurd as it is telling: Vega, having left a trail of chaos in his wake, now must retrace his steps across alien worlds in a desperate search for his misplaced keys-a hilarious quest that exposes the cosmic consequences of Earth's self-serving ambitions. In his quest, Vega is forced to confront the farcical impact of Earth's consumerist, self-centered agenda on the galaxy.Styled like an animated eighties sci-fi series in book form, He Lost His Keys in Space combines sharp wit with vibrant illustrations for a darkly funny critique of human excess. This unique work is a must-read for fans of sci-fi humor and sharp social satire.He Lost His Keys in Space will be available through Black Panel Press and major retailers on June 24th, 2025.For review copies or media inquiries, please contact: ...Based in Canada and distributed by Diamond Comic Distributors , Black Panel Press specializes in international graphic novels that challenge and expand the storytelling possibilities of the medium. With a commitment to publishing transformative narratives, Black Panel Press connects readers globally with powerful, thought-provoking works.

