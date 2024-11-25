Sharecare Wins 17 Digital Health Awards In Fall 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company earns for its NCQA-accredited management and population capabilities, evidence-based digital therapeutics, and patient education content

ATLANTA, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharecare, the health tech company that helps to improve care quality, drive better outcomes, and lower costs across the healthcare ecosystem, today announced it has won 17 Digital Health Awards in the Health Information Resource Center's Fall 2024 competition. Now in its 26th year, the semiannual Digital Health Awards honor the best and virtual health resources for both consumers and professionals.

“At Sharecare, our mission is to empower every individual to take control of their health and well-being, no matter where they are in their journey,” said Dawn Whaley, president and chief marketing officer at Sharecare.“From our flagship platform and evidence-based programs to our engaging content and mobile apps, these 17 Digital Health Awards are reflective of our team's commitment to deliver innovative solutions on behalf of employers, health plans, and life sciences companies to inspire healthier lives in the populations they serve.”

Sharecare earned five Gold awards in the Fall 2024 Digital Health Awards, with its flagship health navigation platform for large employers and commercial health plans receiving top honors in the disease management and population health management category. The company also secured Gold for its proprietary digital therapeutic for tobacco cessation; Facebook and YouTube channels; and curated patient education tool for multiple sclerosis. Complementing these achievements, Sharecare's 12 additional awards honored various content initiatives and proprietary mobile apps, including its CDC-approved diabetes prevention and weight loss program.

Proof positive of Sharecare's commitment to quality, all of the company's proprietary content and programs adhere to NCQA guidelines, which are intended to help organizations achieve the highest level of performance possible and create an environment of continuous improvement and quality enhancement. In fact, Sharecare bears the distinction of being only one of three companies to hold the following three-year NCQA Accreditations simultaneously: 1) Case Management for the most complex members; 2) Population Health for asthma, chronic kidney disease (CKD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), congestive heart failure (CHF), coronary artery disease (CAD), diabetes, and hypertension; and 3) Wellness and Health Promotion for its lifestyle management interventions.

Sharecare's full list of Spring 2024 Digital Health Awards are as follows:

Gold Awards



Connected Digital Health: Disease Management / Population Health Management – Sharecare for iOS & Android (Enterprise platform)

Social Media: Facebook – Sharecare on Facebook

Social Media: YouTube – Sharecare on YouTube

Mobile Digital Health Resources: Mobile Application – Craving to Quit by Sharecare for iOS and Android Web-based Digital Health: Digital Health Curation – Virtual Assistant: Multiple Sclerosis



Silver Awards



Connected Digital Health: Disease Management / Population Health Management – Eat Right Now: Digital Weight Loss and Diabetes Prevention Program

Digital Health Media / Publications: Newsletter – 9 cancer risks you can control

Mobile Digital Health Resources: Mobile Application – Sharecare for iOS & Android (Enterprise platform ) Web-based Digital Health: Digital Health Curation – Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Bronze Awards



Digital Health Media / Publications: Article – Could the flu shot help protect against Alzheimer's? Mobile Digital Health Resources: Mobile Application – Eat Right Now by Sharecare for iOS & Android

Merit Awards



Social Media: Instagram – Sharecare on Instagram

Social Media: LinkedIn – Sharecare on LinkedIn

Digital Health Media / Publications: Video - Dx Dialogues: How does aortic stenosis impact valve function?

Social Media: Twitter – Sharecare on Twitter

Digital Health Media / Publications: Video Series – Vital Voices: Type 2 Diabetes Digital Health Media / Publications: Video Series – Life Unscripted: Asthma

For more information on Sharecare's award-winning and NCQA-accredited health and well-being platform and programs, email the team at ... .

About Sharecare

Sharecare is a digital healthcare company that delivers software and tech-enabled services to stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem to help improve care quality, drive better outcomes, and lower costs. Through its data-driven AI insights, evidence-based resources, and comprehensive platform – including benefits navigation, care management, home care resources, health information management, and more – Sharecare helps people easily and efficiently manage their healthcare and improve their well-being. Across its three business channels, Sharecare enables health plan sponsors, health systems and physician practices, and leading pharmaceutical brands to drive personalized and value-based care at scale. To learn more, visit .

