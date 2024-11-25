Minister Of State At The Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Ukrainian Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Rome: The of State at the of Foreign Affairs, HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, met Monday, with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, HE Andrii Sybiha, on the margins of the MED Mediterranean Dialogues Conference, currently held in Rome, Italy.

The meeting discussed cooperation ties between the two countries and ways to strengthen them, in addition to the State of Qatar's latest efforts in the process of reuniting Ukrainian children with their families, as part of its ongoing mediation devoted to reuniting families separated due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs underscored the State of Qatar's supportive position for all global efforts to find a peaceful solution to the Russia-Ukraine crisis through dialogue and peaceful means, while avoiding actions that could lead to further escalation.

For his part, HE the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed his country's appreciation for the State of Qatar's unwavering efforts to reunite Ukrainian children with their families.