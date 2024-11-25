WIRES Announces 2025 Officers And Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Amanda Rumsey, Manager, RTO and Regulatory Policy, PPL Corporation Named WIRES President

WASHINGTON, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WIRES , the transmission trade association that promotes in all aspects of the high-voltage grid, announced today its 2025 leadership team, with Amanda Rumsey, Manager, RTO and Federal Regulatory Policy, PPL Corporation, elected as WIRES President.

WIRES 2025 Officers:

WIRES 2025 Officers

Continue Reading



President: Amanda

Rumsey, Manager, RTO and Federal Regulatory Policy, PPL

Vice President: David

Burnham, Director, Transmission Policy, Eversource Energy

Secretary: Jamie

Simler, Vice President, Federal Regulatory Affairs, Ameren Treasurer:

Devin McMackin, Director, Federal Affairs, ITC ‎Holdings

"WIRES continues to actively engage on behalf of a growing list of transmission owners with regulators, legislators and other policymakers to advance policies that will accelerate the build out of critically needed and beneficial transmission," said Larry Gasteiger, Executive Director of WIRES. "In 2025 WIRES will continue our efforts to raise awareness of the economic and national security importance of a robust and resilient grid. I am looking forward to working closely with the incoming WIRES president, Amanda Rumsey, and the entire 2025 leadership team, and I want to thank the WIRES 2024 Officers and Board of Directors for their dedication and service."

Jodi Moskowitz, WIRES' current president, will join the WIRES Board of Directors in 2025. Kerry

Powell, Vice President, Grid Integration at Duke Energy was elected to a two-year board term. Tom

Hestermann, Retired, Manager, Transmission Policy, Sunflower Electric Power Corp., will step down

from the board at the end of 2024.



WIRES 2025 Board of Directors:



Jodi

Moskowitz , Deputy General Counsel & RTO Strategy Officer, PSEG

Stacey

Burbure, Vice President of FERC & RTO Strategy & Policy, American Electric Power (AEP)

Brian

Gemmell, Chief Operating Officer, NY Electric, National Grid

Kerry

Powell, Vice President, Grid Integration, Duke Energy Dave Weaver, Vice President, Transmission Strategy,

Exelon

"The unprecedented increase in power demand from data centers and the resurgence of onshore manufacturing underscores the need for accelerated investments in the nation's transmission infrastructure to ensure reliability and resiliency for customers and support business growth and development," said Amanda Rumsey, Manager, RTO and Federal Regulatory Policy, PPL and WIRES incoming 2025 president. "I look forward to working with Larry Gasteiger and the WIRES leadership team to educate policymakers and key stakeholders on the benefits of a strong, technology-driven transmission system, the need to hasten the build out of this vital infrastructure, and the importance of regulatory certainty to encourage investment in transmission."

About WIRES

WIRES is a non-profit trade association of investor-, publicly-, and cooperatively-owned transmission providers, transmission customers, regional grid managers, and equipment and service companies. WIRES promotes investment in electric transmission and progressive state and federal policies that advance energy markets, economic efficiency, and consumer and environmental benefits through development of electric power infrastructure. For more information, visit

.

SOURCE WIRES

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED