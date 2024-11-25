(MENAFN) Dr. Robert Redfield, the former head of the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC), has made controversial statements suggesting that COVID-19 was intentionally engineered as part of a biodefense program, with substantial involvement from the United States. He cited funding from various U.S. agencies, including the NIH, State Department, USAID, and the Defense Department, as contributing to the creation of the virus. Redfield pointed to a researcher at the University of North Carolina as possibly responsible for some of the original viral strains, though he admitted he couldn’t prove it.



His remarks stand in contrast to mainstream views, including statements from Dr. Anthony Fauci, who previously insisted that U.S.-supported research in China on coronaviruses did not involve gain-of-function work that could have led to COVID-19. However, Redfield’s comments revive suspicions about the virus’s origins, especially considering the outbreak occurred near a lab funded by the U.S. in China.



Redfield also questioned China’s responsibility, suggesting that the country’s failure to follow international health protocols after recognizing the outbreak was a major issue. Despite his position, Redfield claimed that scientific debate was stifled, especially in official narratives, with his views being silenced during congressional hearings. The controversy continues as experts and government officials remain divided over the virus's origins, and skepticism about the official narrative persists.

MENAFN25112024000045015687ID1108922357