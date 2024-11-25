(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Thermoformed Trays to Reach USD 7.6 Billion by 2034, Driven by Growing Demand for Convenient, Sustainable, and Versatile Packaging Solutions. An Thermoformed Trays (MLCC) is an electronic component that stores and releases electrical in vehicles. MLCCs are passive electronic components comprised of alternating ceramic and metal layers. Because of their small size, high capacitance values, and dependability, they are commonly employed in automobile applications. NEWARK, Del, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global thermoformed tray market , currently evaluated at USD 5.5 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 7.6 billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by strong demand across sectors such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and electronics, as well as advancements in eco-friendly packaging solutions. The thermoformed tray market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing demand from diverse industries, including food and beverage, healthcare, electronics, and retail. Thermoformed trays, made from plastic sheets heated and molded into specific shapes, offer cost-effective, lightweight, and durable solutions for packaging. Their recyclability and customizability further make them a popular choice in today's environmentally conscious and design-focused markets. One of the primary drivers of demand is the food and beverage industry, which accounts for a substantial share of thermoformed tray usage. The growing preference for ready-to-eat meals, fresh produce, and bakery products has led to an increased need for efficient packaging solutions that ensure product freshness, safety, and extended shelf life. Similarly, the healthcare sector contributes to market expansion as thermoformed trays are widely used for medical devices and pharmaceutical packaging , ensuring sterility and secure handling. Technological advancements in thermoforming processes and materials are bolstering market growth. Innovations like multi-layer barrier films, improved molding techniques, and automation are enhancing product quality and expanding application possibilities. The rise of e-commerce and changing consumer preferences for convenient, aesthetically appealing packaging are also propelling market expansion. Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region is witnessing rapid growth due to increasing industrialization, urbanization, and a burgeoning middle-class population. Meanwhile, North America and Europe remain significant markets due to strict regulatory frameworks emphasizing sustainable packaging . Key Takeaways Market Value in 2021: The global thermoformed trays market was valued at USD 6.5 billion in 2021, showcasing steady growth over the years. Projected Growth Rate: The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2022 and 2032, driven by increasing demand across multiple sectors. Market Future Growth: The thermoformed tray market is projected to grow at a 3.4% CAGR , reaching USD 7.6 billion by 2034 from USD 5.5 billion in 2024. Leading Material Segment: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period, accounting for the largest share of sales. Driving Factors: Growing demand for takeaway and home-delivered food products has bolstered the need for thermoformed trays, valued for their ability to extend shelf life and offer superior protection. Top Market Players: Key players such as Klöckner Pentaplast (KP), Rohrer Corporation, Dordan Manufacturing, Nelipak Corporation, Amcor plc, and NEFAB GROUP are leading innovations and boosting sales in the market. Market Growth Drivers Food and Beverage Industry Driving Demand The post-pandemic surge in the global food and beverage sector has created significant opportunities for packaging solutions like thermoformed trays. Markets in high-growth economies such as India, China, Thailand, and Brazil, where per capita consumption of consumer goods is on the rise, are witnessing robust demand. These trays offer excellent convenience and protection, catering to the sector's evolving needs. Pharmaceutical Expansion Bolsters Growth Thermoformed trays have become indispensable in the pharmaceutical industry, especially in developing economies like India, China, and the United States. Their ability to provide secure packaging, meet stringent safety regulations, and protect medications from external factors makes them highly sought-after. With the pharmaceutical industry expanding exponentially, this demand is poised to rise. Rising Usage in Cosmetics and Electronics Countries such as South Korea, China, and Japan, recognized as key markets for cosmetics, are leveraging thermoformed trays to enhance the visual appeal of their beauty products. Meanwhile, the booming electronics industry, driven by soaring production of mobile phones and personal computers, increasingly relies on these trays to protect components during transit and storage. Sustainability as a Key Trend In response to growing environmental consciousness, packaging companies are shifting toward biodegradable and recycled thermoformed trays. Notably, Germany-based FKuR has developed bio-based, biodegradable trays made from polylactic acid. These innovations not only reduce carbon footprints but also enhance brand value by aligning with consumer preferences. E-commerce Expansion in Emerging Markets The rapid growth of e-commerce platforms in developing economies has further accelerated the demand for thermoformed trays. Lightweight, durable, and space-efficient, these trays meet the packaging needs of online retailers while ensuring product protection during shipping. Challenges and Market Dynamics While the market shows promising growth, it faces hurdles such as fluctuating raw material prices and competition from alternative packaging materials like glass and metal. These challenges require industry players to focus on cost management and innovation. “The thermoformed tray market is positioned for growth, fueled by rising demand in fast-growing industries and a global shift toward sustainable packaging. While challenges like raw material volatility persist, the industry's adaptability and focus on innovation promise a robust trajectory ahead,” says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI). Industry Trends in the Thermoformed Tray Market: Sustainability Focus : Growing demand for eco-friendly and recyclable thermoformed trays, with an emphasis on using biodegradable or recyclable materials like PET, PLA, and other sustainable plastics. Customization and Aesthetic Appeal : Increased focus on custom shapes, colors, and branding options for packaging to enhance product presentation and consumer appeal. Automation in Production : Adoption of automated thermoforming processes to increase efficiency, reduce costs, and meet rising demand in a cost-effective manner. Multi-Functionality : Development of multi-functional trays that offer enhanced protective qualities, such as moisture, oxygen, and tamper-proof barriers, particularly in food and medical packaging. Integration with Smart Packaging : Emerging trends in incorporating smart technologies, like QR codes and RFID, into thermoformed trays for better inventory management and consumer interaction.

-p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=86801706-ee84-4eff-9003-e3faa9fb2bad&size=0" data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="800" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/86801706-ee84-4eff-9003-e3faa9fb2bad/thermoformed-tray-market.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Thermoformed Tray Market.png" width="800" /> Future Growth Opportunities in the Thermoformed Tray Market: Food and Beverage Sector Expansion : The increasing demand for ready-to-eat meals and fresh produce will continue driving growth in thermoformed tray usage. E-commerce and Retail Growth : As online shopping and retail packaging needs rise, thermoformed trays will be key in providing lightweight, durable, and protective packaging for various products. Sustainable Packaging Solutions : With rising consumer and regulatory pressure for sustainable packaging, the development of bio-based and recyclable thermoformed materials presents significant opportunities. Healthcare Industry Demand : Growing use of thermoformed trays for medical device and pharmaceutical packaging, driven by increased focus on sterilization, safety, and convenience. Emerging Markets in Asia-Pacific : Rapid industrialization, urbanization, and a growing middle-class population in regions like Asia-Pacific will drive higher demand for thermoformed trays.

Country-wise insights:

Country CAGR (2024-2034) Key Trends & Insights India 4.9% Significant growth is driven by urbanization and changing consumption patterns. Increased demand for packaged and ready-to-eat foods fuels the market. Expansion of the consumer goods sector. China 4.4% Strong manufacturing capabilities and the rise of e-commerce platforms boost demand for durable, protective thermoformed trays. Rapid urbanization and a growing need for flexible packaging. United States 2.9% Steady growth fueled by changes in food consumption patterns towards ready-to-eat and packaged foods. Sustainability focus drives demand for bioplastic trays in eco-conscious markets. Germany 2.7% Strong market growth supported by robust manufacturing and innovation. Sustainability trends are driving demand for eco-friendly thermoformed trays in food and retail sectors. United Kingdom 2.4% Moderate growth due to increasing adoption of sustainable packaging solutions. The food industry's demand for convenience packaging boosts thermoformed tray usage.

Leading Thermoformed Tray Brands

Sonoco Products CompanyAnchor Packaging Inc.DS Smith plcBemis Company Inc.Winpak LtdThrace GroupUniversal Protective Packaging, Inc.Coveris Holdings S.A.Placon Corporation Inc.Borealis AGPöppelmann GmbH & Co. KGUniversal Plastics CorporationDordan Manufacturing Company Inc.Sinclair & Rush, Inc.Huhtamaki OyjTray Pak CorporationLindar CorporationSilgan Holdings Inc.Pactiv LLCBerry Global Group, Inc.

Unlock Comprehensive Market Insights – Explore the Full Report Now:

Key Segments of Market Report

By Material:

The primary materials used in the industry include Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), and Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC). Other materials such as Polystyrene (PS) and Bioplastics are also gaining traction

By Tray Type:

The trays are available in two main types: single-compartment trays, and multi-compartment trays.

By End Use:

The end-use applications for these trays span multiple industries, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and personal care, electrical and electronics, automotive, and other industrial sectors.

By Sales Channel:

The distribution of these trays occurs through several sales channels, including direct sales from manufacturers, distributors, and retailers.

By Region:

Information about the leading countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, South Asia, and Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa is given.

French Language:

Le marché mondial des barquettes thermoformées , actuellement évalué à 5,5 milliards USD en 2024, devrait atteindre 7,6 milliards USD d'ici 2034, enregistrant un taux de croissance annuel composé (TCAC) de 3,4 % au cours de la période de prévision. Cette croissance est alimentée par une forte demande dans des secteurs tels que l'alimentation et les boissons, les produits pharmaceutiques, les cosmétiques et l'électronique, ainsi que par les progrès des solutions d'emballage respectueuses de l'environnement.

Le marché des barquettes thermoformées connaît une croissance importante, stimulée par une demande croissante de la part de divers secteurs, notamment l'alimentation et les boissons, la santé, l'électronique et la vente au détail. Les barquettes thermoformées, fabriquées à partir de feuilles de plastique chauffées et moulées selon des formes spécifiques, offrent des solutions d'emballage économiques, légères et durables. Leur recyclabilité et leur personnalisation en font un choix populaire sur les marchés actuels, soucieux de l'environnement et axés sur le design.

L'un des principaux moteurs de la demande est l'industrie agroalimentaire, qui représente une part importante de l'utilisation des barquettes thermoformées. La préférence croissante pour les plats préparés, les produits frais et les produits de boulangerie a entraîné un besoin accru de solutions d'emballage efficaces qui garantissent la fraîcheur, la sécurité et la durée de conservation prolongée des produits. De même, le secteur de la santé contribue à l'expansion du marché, car les barquettes thermoformées sont largement utilisées pour les dispositifs médicaux et les emballages pharmaceutiques , garantissant la stérilité et une manipulation sécurisée.

Les progrès technologiques dans les procédés et les matériaux de thermoformage stimulent la croissance du marché. Des innovations telles que les films barrières multicouches, les techniques de moulage améliorées et l'automatisation améliorent la qualité des produits et élargissent les possibilités d'application. L'essor du commerce électronique et l'évolution des préférences des consommateurs pour des emballages pratiques et esthétiques stimulent également l'expansion du marché.

Géographiquement, la région Asie-Pacifique connaît une croissance rapide en raison de l'industrialisation croissante, de l'urbanisation et de l'essor de la classe moyenne. Parallèlement, l'Amérique du Nord et l'Europe restent des marchés importants en raison de cadres réglementaires stricts mettant l'accent sur les emballages durables .

Principaux points à retenir

Le marché mondial des plateaux thermoformés était évalué à 6,5 milliards USD en 2021, affichant une croissance constante au fil des ans.Le marché devrait croître à un TCAC de 4,4 % entre 2022 et 2032, stimulé par une demande croissante dans plusieurs secteurs.Le marché des plateaux thermoformés devrait croître à un, atteignantcontre 5,5 milliards USD en 2024.Le chlorure de polyvinyle (PVC) devrait dominer le marché au cours de la période de prévision, représentant la plus grande part des ventes.La demande croissante de produits alimentaires à emporter et livrés à domicile a renforcé le besoin de plateaux thermoformés, appréciés pour leur capacité à prolonger la durée de conservation et à offrir une protection supérieure.Des acteurs clés tels que Klöckner Pentaplast (KP), Rohrer Corporation, Dordan Manufacturing, Nelipak Corporation, Amcor plc et NEFAB GROUP mènent des innovations et stimulent les ventes sur le marché.

Facteurs de croissance du marché

L'industrie agroalimentaire stimule la demande

L'essor post-pandémie du secteur mondial de l'alimentation et des boissons a créé des opportunités importantes pour les solutions d'emballage telles que les barquettes thermoformées. Les marchés des économies à forte croissance comme l'Inde, la Chine, la Thaïlande et le Brésil, où la consommation de biens de consommation par habitant est en hausse, connaissent une forte demande. Ces barquettes offrent un excellent confort et une excellente protection, répondant aux besoins en constante évolution du secteur.

L'expansion pharmaceutique renforce la croissance

Les barquettes thermoformées sont devenues indispensables dans l'industrie pharmaceutique, en particulier dans les économies en développement comme l'Inde, la Chine et les États-Unis. Leur capacité à fournir un emballage sûr, à répondre à des réglementations de sécurité strictes et à protéger les médicaments des facteurs externes les rend très recherchées. Avec l'expansion exponentielle de l'industrie pharmaceutique, cette demande est sur le point d'augmenter.

Utilisation croissante dans les cosmétiques et l'électronique

Des pays comme la Corée du Sud, la Chine et le Japon, reconnus comme des marchés clés pour les cosmétiques, utilisent des plateaux thermoformés pour améliorer l'attrait visuel de leurs produits de beauté. Parallèlement, l'industrie électronique en plein essor, stimulée par la production croissante de téléphones portables et d'ordinateurs personnels, s'appuie de plus en plus sur ces plateaux pour protéger les composants pendant le transport et le stockage.

La durabilité comme tendance clé

En réponse à la prise de conscience environnementale croissante, les entreprises d'emballage se tournent vers des barquettes thermoformées biodégradables et recyclées. L'entreprise allemande FKuR a notamment développé des barquettes biodégradables à base d'acide polylactique. Ces innovations réduisent non seulement l'empreinte carbone, mais renforcent également la valeur de la marque en s'alignant sur les préférences des consommateurs.

Expansion du commerce électronique dans les marchés émergents

La croissance rapide des plateformes de commerce électronique dans les économies en développement a encore accéléré la demande de plateaux thermoformés. Légers, durables et peu encombrants, ces plateaux répondent aux besoins d'emballage des détaillants en ligne tout en garantissant la protection des produits pendant l'expédition.

Défis et dynamique du marché

Si le marché affiche une croissance prometteuse, il est confronté à des obstacles tels que la fluctuation des prix des matières premières et la concurrence de matériaux d'emballage alternatifs comme le verre et le métal. Ces défis obligent les acteurs du secteur à se concentrer sur la gestion des coûts et l'innovation.

Le marché des barquettes thermoformées est bien placé pour croître, alimenté par une demande croissante dans des secteurs à croissance rapide et par une évolution mondiale vers des emballages durables. Alors que des défis tels que la volatilité des matières premières persistent, l'adaptabilité du secteur et son orientation vers l'innovation promettent une trajectoire solide à venir. Selon Ismail Sutaria, consultant principal en emballage chez Future Market Insights (FMI) .

Tendances de l'industrie sur le marché des barquettes thermoformées :

: Demande croissante de barquettes thermoformées écologiques et recyclables, mettant l'accent sur l'utilisation de matériaux biodégradables ou recyclables comme le PET, le PLA et d'autres plastiques durables.: accent accru mis sur les formes, les couleurs et les options de marque personnalisées pour les emballages afin d'améliorer la présentation du produit et l'attrait du consommateur.: Adoption de processus de thermoformage automatisés pour augmenter l'efficacité, réduire les coûts et répondre à la demande croissante de manière rentable.: Développement de barquettes multifonctionnelles offrant des qualités de protection améliorées, telles que des barrières contre l'humidité, l'oxygène et l'inviolabilité, notamment dans les emballages alimentaires et médicaux.: nouvelles tendances en matière d'intégration de technologies intelligentes, telles que les codes QR et la RFID, dans les plateaux thermoformés pour une meilleure gestion des stocks et une meilleure interaction avec les consommateurs.

Opportunités de croissance futures sur le marché des barquettes thermoformées :

: la demande croissante de plats préparés et de produits frais continuera de stimuler la croissance de l'utilisation des barquettes thermoformées.: à mesure que les besoins en matière d'emballage des achats en ligne et de vente au détail augmentent, les plateaux thermoformés seront essentiels pour fournir un emballage léger, durable et protecteur pour divers produits.: Avec la pression croissante des consommateurs et de la réglementation en faveur d'emballages durables, le développement de matériaux thermoformés biosourcés et recyclables présente des opportunités importantes.: Utilisation croissante de plateaux thermoformés pour les dispositifs médicaux et les emballages pharmaceutiques, motivée par une attention accrue portée à la stérilisation, à la sécurité et à la commodité.: l'industrialisation rapide, l'urbanisation et la croissance de la classe moyenne dans des régions comme l'Asie-Pacifique entraîneront une demande accrue de plateaux thermoformés.

Les principales marques de barquettes thermoformées

Société de produits SonocoEmballage Anchor Inc.DS Smith plcSociété Bemis Inc.Winpak LtéeGroupe ThraceEmballage de protection universel, Inc.Coveris Holdings SASociété Plaza Inc.Boréalis AGPöppelmann GmbH & Co. KGSociété de plastiques universelsSociété de fabrication Dordan Inc.Sinclair & Rush, Inc.Huhtamaki OyjSociété Tray PakSociété LindarSilgan Holdings Inc.Pactiv SARLGroupe Berry Global, Inc.

Accédez à des informations complètes sur le marché – Explorez le rapport complet maintenant :

Rapport sur les principaux segments du marché

Par matériau :

Les principaux matériaux utilisés dans l'industrie comprennent le polyéthylène (PE), le polypropylène (PP), le polyéthylène téréphtalate (PET) et le chlorure de polyvinyle (PVC). D'autres matériaux tels que le polystyrène (PS) et les bioplastiques gagnent également du terrain

Par type de plateau :

Les plateaux sont disponibles en deux types principaux : les plateaux à compartiment unique et les plateaux à compartiments multiples.

Par utilisation finale :

Les applications finales de ces plateaux couvrent de nombreux secteurs, notamment l'alimentation et les boissons, les produits pharmaceutiques, les cosmétiques et les soins personnels, l'électricité et l'électronique, l'automobile et d'autres secteurs industriels.

Par canal de vente :

La distribution de ces plateaux s'effectue via plusieurs canaux de vente, notamment la vente directe auprès des fabricants, des distributeurs et des détaillants.

Par région :

Des informations sur les principaux pays d'Amérique du Nord, d'Amérique latine, d'Europe occidentale, d'Asie du Sud et du Pacifique, d'Asie de l'Est, du Moyen-Orient et d'Afrique sont fournies.

Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics.

