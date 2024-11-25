Dreamscape By Idan Chiang Earns Bronze In Prestigious A' Interior Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dreamscape

Elegant Parisian-Inspired Residential Design Captivates Jury with Refined Color Palette and Luxurious Ambiance

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Idan Chiang 's "Dreamscape" as a Bronze winner in the Interior Space and Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional creativity and innovation demonstrated by Chiang's elegant residential design, which seamlessly blends refined color palettes, graceful curves, and indirect lighting to create a warm and luxurious ambiance.Dreamscape's recognition by the A' Interior Design Awards underscores its relevance to current trends and needs within the industry. The design's harmonious fusion of natural wood, light tones, and sophisticated accents aligns with the growing desire for serene and inviting living spaces. By incorporating flexible layouts, privacy considerations, and a unique dish display room, Dreamscape showcases Chiang's ability to address the evolving preferences and lifestyles of modern homeowners.Drawing inspiration from the enchanting hues of a Parisian sunrise, Dreamscape envelops each space in soft, pastel shades and gentle streams of natural light, evoking a sense of tranquility and elegance. The curated furnishings and thoughtful details, such as the luxurious leather panels and arched marble in the main dressing room, enhance the overall sophistication of the residence. Chiang's innovative use of indirect lighting, multi-angle light refraction, and daylight effectively illuminates the space while minimizing the need for direct light sources.The Bronze A' Design Award serves as a testament to Idan Chiang's dedication to pushing the boundaries of interior design. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects within L'atelier Fantasia, fostering further innovation and exploration of elegant, contemporary styles that unify various disciplines. As Chiang continues to incorporate her unique perspective on social trends and people's needs into every project, she aims to create tailor-made solutions that elevate the living experiences of her clients.Interested parties may learn more at:About Idan ChiangDesign Director and Founder, Idan Chiang leads the way with her strong philosophy of unifying various disciplines for the creation of elegant, contemporary style. Having majored in sociology, she believes she has a unique perspective on exploring social trends and people's needs. This is incorporated into every project to create the perfect tailor-made solution every time. As well as being an interior designer, she is also an art collector and educator and currently serves as on the Board of several Taiwanese organisations, all giving her an even deeper insight into the industry. Idan Chiang is from Taiwan (China).About L'atelier FantasiaIdan Chiang, the founder of the L'atelier Fantasia, has been praised by many international brands and high-end real estate clients for his scattershot aesthetic that blends neoclassical and modern styles. Her major in sociology allows her to remain sensitive to the pulse of society and the needs of the people; she also integrates culture and art in the space, creating a living and public space with a humanistic mindset and sense of the times through the integration of organizational systems. Her designs reveal the values of the three spaces: elegance, comfort, and happiness. She is not only an interior designer with a passion for design, but also an art collector and educator, which allows her to more broadly integrate different areas and use a more holistic design approach to create the diversity of customized spaces.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes notable designs that demonstrate creativity and practicality in the field of Interior Space and Exhibition Design. Recipients of this award have showcased their skill in innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout design, color scheme mastery, lighting design proficiency, and adherence to sustainability and accessibility standards. The rigorous selection process, involving blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensures that winning designs are professionally executed and have the potential to positively influence industry standards. The Bronze A' Design Award acknowledges the designer's ability to effectively combine form and function, offering solutions that enhance quality of life and contribute to the advancement of interior design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a prestigious international competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionary designers to influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain global recognition. Entries undergo a rigorous blind peer-review process, evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design. By recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements, the award aims to inspire designers and brands to develop superior products and projects that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at interior-awards.

