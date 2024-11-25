X-Ray Detector For Non-Destructive Testing Market Set To Revolutionize Industrial Inspection: Trends And Forecasts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research, titled, X-Ray Detector for Non-Destructive Testing Market by Type (CR System, Static Flat Panel Detector, Dynamic Flat Panel Detector, and Linear Sensor) and Application (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Construction, Electronics & Semiconductors, Energy & Power, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) & Improvised Explosive Device (IED), Heavy Industries, Manufacturing, Marine, Oil & Gas, Security, Transportation, Food Drugs & Drugs, and Others): Global Opportunities Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022, the X-ray for non-destructive testing market was valued at $ 129,939 thousand in 2014, and is projected to reach at $ 231,811 thousand by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.31% from 2014 to 2022.Download Research Report Sample & TOC:An X-ray detector is an electronic device that detects radiation of X-ray or gamma rays for imaging purposes. X-ray imaging is an important non-destructive testing (NDT) technique for products such as circuit boards, concrete parts, and metals. This technique is also useful for detecting cracks and very fine manufacturing defects, thus maintaining quality, product reliability, and various other physical properties of the materials.In 2014, the CR system for non-destructive testing market segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue, as industries such as aerospace and automotive witnessed high adoption rates of X-ray detectors due to their ability to provide high image quality and accuracy.North America was the highest revenue contributor to the X-ray for the non-destructive testing market in 2014, accounting for around 29.9% share, owing to an increase in performance and efficiency of these detectors.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:Top Impacting FactorsImproved Quality and Reduced PricesThe decline in prices of X-ray detectors has increased the adoption of X-ray detection systems in industries such as food, drinks, & drugs, construction, and transportation to improve detection quality, finished product quality (especially for food, drinks & drugs, and construction industry), and simultaneously reduce detection time to increase the productivity.Increase in Demand for Automated TechnologyIn the present scenario, market players have witnessed a technological shift and have focused on process automation to minimize human intervention. The aerospace & defense, automotive, and oil & gas sectors have witnessed extensive use of automated X-ray detector systems, owing to the time constraints associated with the execution of multiple detection tasks simultaneously with better accuracy.Flat Panel X-ray Detectors Gaining PopularityProgressive changes in technology starting from computed radiography to digital radiography along with the use of flat panel detectors have improved the efficiency of X-ray detectors, thereby creating an opportunity shortly.The report features a competitive scenario of the X-ray for the non-destructive testing market and provides a comprehensive analysis of key growth strategies adopted by major players. The key players profiled in the study are Canon Inc., FONA Dental Systems Co. Ltd., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Konica Minolta Inc., Olympus Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Rayence Inc., Teledyne DALSA Inc., Toshiba Electron Tubes and Devices Co. Ltd., Trixell S.A.S., Detection Technology, Image Tech, MatriX Technologies GmbH, and X-Scan Imaging Corporation. These players have adopted competitive strategies such as innovation, new product development, and market expansion to boost the growth of the market.Inquiry before Buying:KEY FINDINGS OF THE X-Ray Detector for Non-Destructive Testing Market:- The linear sensor X-ray for non-destructive testing market segment accounted for the highest share in 2014, growing at a CAGR of 8.87% from 2014 to 2022.- The CR system segment generated the highest revenue, accounting for $55,052 thousand in 2014.- North America is expected to dominate the market, in terms of market share, during the forecast period.About Us:Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

