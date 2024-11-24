Recognition Of A Palestinian State... A Decisive Step

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) “The time has come for the European Union to show itself clearly in the (Mideast )peace process and we are waiting for a preparatory for that'' Belgiuan Foreign Hadja Lahbib said on April 22.

“It is not enough to call for a ceasefire ,release the hostages, and deliver aid to Gaza while the killing continues. ''Lahbib, told the press upon her arrival in Luxembourgto partake in the EU foreign ministers' meeting , adding“ We must not allow the United States to be the only player in the situation in Gaza,'' considering that“ sanctions on violent settlers are not enough , and we must impose them on those who arm and defend them .''

Stressing that“ recognition of a Palestinian State is a decisive step towards a two-state solution , and we re ready to welcome any initiative regarding that .''

Earlier on April the US blocked on a draft resolution that would have allowed the United Nations General Assembly to vote on allowing a Palestinian state to become a full member state of the UN .The move has triggered backlash from many states and pro-Palestinian groups, as global divisions continue to sharpen over Israel's war on Gaza.

The US was the only nation in the 15-member UN Security Council to vote against the resolution.

Britain and Switzerland abstained allies France, Japan, and South Korea supported the resolution.

While not a full member, Palestine has been a Permanent Observer at the UN since 2012, a status that allowed it to participate in UN proceedings but not to vote on draft resolutions and decisions.

In 2011, the Palestinian Authority initiated a bid to consider Palestine as a full UN member. However, it was eventually dropped amid pressure from the US .

The strong support the Palestinians received reflects not only the growing number of countries recognizing their Palestinian statehood, but the global support for Palestinians facing a humanitarian crisis caused by the Israeli brutal war in Gaza, now in its sixth month.

Jose Manuel Albares ,the Spanish Foreign Minister made an impassioned plea for the international community to recognize the State of Palestine during the UN Security Council debate on April 18 saying thatthe establishment of a Palestinian State, and its recognition as a full UN member, is not only a“question of justice” but the“only viable option for peace”.

“The risk of regional escalation is more pressing than ever, there is no alternative other than to direct our efforts towards a political solution,” he said.“To guarantee this peace, all of us here know what we must do – implement the two-state solution.”

“Spain will recognize Palestine because the people of Palestine cannot be condemned to be a people of refugees, because this is the way to peace in the Middle East and also because it is good for Israel's security,” he said.

“Spain will recognize the Palestinian State because Palestinians have the right to a future with hope, just as the Israeli people have the right to security.”

Madrid's top diplomat also called on the UN to join Spain's proposal for an international peace process, which he said has gotten the backing of over 80 countries.

“I invite this Council to take on this proposal on so that multilateral diplomacy in action can contribute to turning a new page in the history of the Middle East - to one of definitive peace,” said Albares.

He slammed the international community for having failed to solve the situation in Palestine since the UN's creation, with Palestine being the location of the organization's first peacekeeping mission in 1948.

“How much longer must we wait to resolve it? Hundreds of thousands of people, whole families and children are at this moment being deprived of food, water, medicine and homes - how much longer must they wait? How many days must hostages wait?” he asked.

Moreover, the Spanish Prime Minister Sánchez have recently embarked on a diplomatic tour to consolidate and expand the group of European countries willing to recognize Palestine.

Thewar between Israel and Hamas has put the concept of the two – state solution (2SS) – a Palestinian state alongside an Israeli one – back on the table and called attention to the importance of the Palestinian statehood recognition

Although the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is littered with failed peace plans, collapsed diplomatic conferences, and disillusioned mediators, everything seems to have been tried and nothing seems to have worked, yet amid the horrors of the latest Gaza war, talk of a Palestinian statehood recognition and an eventual 2SS remains alive and has actually grown louder.

After more than six months of relentless bombardment , escalating ground assaultsand heavy airstrikes by Israel killing till date more than 34,183 and wounding 77,143 Palestinians as a response to October 7 Hamas attack on communities in southern Israel killing 1,139 Israelis , the“2SS'' is still, nevertheless, unbelievably being increasingly repeated day in and day out.

For about three decades, especially since the Madrid Peace Conference in 1991 and the signing of the Oslo Accords in 1993, the underlying assumption of Israeli-Palestinian peacemaking efforts has been the necessity of separating Israelis and Palestinians into two independent states.

International consensus on the 2SS calls for the establishment of a sovereign, democratic, contiguous, and viable Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders

This would have Palestinians living next to an Israeli state in peace and security- with East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine and West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

However, the predominant thinking espoused for years by Israeli political leaders never included full or effective sovereignty for Palestinians and instead presented a vision closer to enhanced autonomy.

Numerous Israeli policies-settlement expansions, creeping annexations, house demolitions, evictions, revoking residencies-aim at territorial expansion with the underlying goal of preventing the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Moreover, the Israeli leadership and political will necessary to achieve the 2SS today is absent and although few expect Netanyahu to survive as prime minister once the Gaza war is over, there is no obvious pro-peace alternative in waiting.

This means that the international community has to wrestle with an increasingly uncompromising Israel that is unwilling to accept any equitable territorial compromise.

Nevertheless , as international law and the official position of the main regional and international players continue to be supportive of the 2SS, the pursuit of this paradigm will persist, particularly since there is no significant lobbying by political forces on the ground or internationally for any alternative.

On the other hand , the recognition of a Palestinian State would give Palestinians more political, legal and even symbolic powerand would be the first step toward a lasting and peaceful solution to this decades-old conflict as it would set the ground for permanent status negotiations between Israel and Palestine, not as a set of concessions between the occupier and the occupied, but between two entities that are equal in the eyes of the world and the international law.

About the Author:Najla M. Shahwan Palestinian author, researcher and freelance journalist. Author of thirteen books and a children story collection .

Founder of Jana Woman Cultural Magazine,Recipient of two prizes from the Palestinian Union of Writers