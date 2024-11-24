Iraqi Militia Claimed Two Drone Attacks On Southern Israel
BAGHDAD, Nov 25 (NNN-NINA) – The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a Shiite militia group, yesterday, claimed responsibility for two drone attacks on sites in southern Israel.
According to its statements, the group's fighters launched separate drone attacks, one on a“vital site” and the other on a“military site” in southern Israel.
The statements did not provide further details about the targeted sites or report any casualties.
The Iraqi militia group noted that, the drone attacks were carried out“in solidarity with our people in Palestine and Lebanon,” adding, it would continue targeting“the enemy's strongholds at an escalating pace.”
Since the outbreak of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Gaza on Oct 7, last year, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has repeatedly attacked Israeli and U.S. positions in the region, to show support for the Palestinians in Gaza.
The militia has stepped up its attacks on the Israeli regime, after the latter intensified strikes against Hezbollah across Lebanon on Sept 23.– NNN-NINA
