The Foldable Smartphone Market Is Predicted To Surge To $54.65 Billion By 2028, At An Expected CAGR Of 21.5%

Foldable Smartphone Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The foldable smartphones market is ready for unprecedented growth, projected to rise from $20.69 billion in 2023 to $25.1 billion in 2024, a rapid increase driven by a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 21.3%. This surge in the historic period is fueled by consumers' increasing preference for larger screens in compact devices, enhancements in hinge mechanisms, expansion of 5G networks to enrich mobile experiences, escalating investment in research and development, and distinctive market positioning among smartphone manufacturers.

What Does The Future Hold For The Foldable Smartphone Market?

The foldable smartphone market is poised for even greater expansion in the coming years. Predicted to surge to $54.65 billion by 2028, the CAGR is expected to sustain at 21.5%. The key drivers propelling this growth in the forecast period include the upsurge in remote and hybrid work models, the escalating demand for mobile technology solutions that can scale and flex with changing requirements, integration of artificial intelligence tools to enhance productivity, quicker cloud access facilitated by expanding 5G networks, and an increased emphasis on data analytics for in-depth business insights. Some notable trends to watch in the forecast period include a focus on data privacy and compliance, expansion of multi-cloud strategies, integration of advanced collaboration platforms, development of industry-specific cloud solutions to address unique business requirements, and a shift towards environmentally friendly and energy-efficient cloud infrastructure.

The foldable smartphone market has been buoyed by the accelerated adoption of mobile gaming, set to underscore the sector's growth moving forward. The rise of mobile gaming can be credited to widespread smartphone use, enhanced internet connectivity, cost-effective data plans, progress in mobile gaming technology, and a growing portfolio of engrossing free games being offered.

What Is The Primary Growth Driver Of The Foldable Smartphone Market?

The increasing prevalence of mobile gaming is fostering the growth of the foldable smartphone market. Foldable smartphones augment gaming experiences with larger, immersive displays that can be folded for portability and convenience. In September 2023, according to Video Games Europe VGE, the gaming industry in Europe amassed earnings of $24.5 billion in 2022, a 5% year-on-year rise. Mobile gaming made up 42% of this total, with 68% of Europeans opting for mobile platforms, a significant increase from the previous year's 63%.

How Are Industry Leaders Innovating In The Foldable Smartphone Market?

Major players in the foldable smartphones market are using innovative technologies like tri-fold designs to enhance user experience. For instance, in September 2024, China-based Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. launched the world's first tri-fold smartphone, the Mate XT Ultimate Edition, featuring a 10.2-inch foldable OLED screen that transforms from a 6.4-inch phone to a 10-inch tablet.

How Is The Global Foldable Smartphone Market Segmented?

The foldable smartphones market segments as follows:

1 By Type: Inward Fold, Outward Fold

2 By Operating Type: Android, iPhone Operating System iOS, Other Operating Types

3 By Random Access Memory RAM: 16GB, 12GB, 8GB

4 By Sales Channel: Online, Offline

