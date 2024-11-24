Kuwait Stresses Healthcare Rights As Focal Point Of Development Plans

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Nov 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwait has highlighted healthcare rights as the crux of national development plans, while the matter is given urgent priority on both regional and international levels, said a senior on Sunday.

The copious amounts of healthcare aid Kuwait has provided numerous countries with is a testament to how integral the issue is to its 2035 development vision, Kuwait Assistant Foreign for Human Rights Affairs Sheikha Jawaher told KUNA on the sidelines of talks involving the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) independent human rights committee.

Kuwait has "contributed immensely" towards the matter on events of global magnitude, the diplomat underlined, citing the designation of September 7 as a day devoted to awareness about the Duchenne muscular dystrophy disease as a "Kuwaiti brainchild."

On the purpose of the gathering, Sheikha Jawaher said it aims to further reinforce Kuwait's position as an active member of the OIC, while simultaneously strengthening the notion that access to healthcare is an inalienable right for all, she added.

The four-day talks will look into healthcare disparities around the region and beyond, in addition to bolstering cooperation on the matter within the Jeddah-based bloc. (end)

