Kuwait PM Condoles With Martyr Abdullah Al-Farsi's Family


11/24/2024 8:04:32 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 24 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a cable of condolences to the family of firefighter Warrant Officer Abdullah Al-Farsi, who passed away while on duty. (pick up previous)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

