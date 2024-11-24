Kuwait PM Condoles With Martyr Abdullah Al-Farsi's Family
Date
11/24/2024 8:04:32 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 24 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a cable of condolences to the family of firefighter Warrant Officer Abdullah Al-Farsi, who passed away while on duty. (pick up previous)
seo
MENAFN24112024000071011013ID1108920038
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.