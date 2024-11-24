Kuwait PM Condoles With Martyr Abdullah Al-Farsi's Family

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 24 (KUNA) -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad sent on Sunday a cable of condolences to the family of firefighter Warrant Officer Abdullah Al-Farsi, who passed away while on duty. (pick up previous) seo

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.