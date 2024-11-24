Fyodor Lukyanov suggests U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to authorize long-range missile strikes in Ukraine is part of broader strategy
11/24/2024 7:44:23 AM
(MENAFN) Fyodor Lukyanov suggests that U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to authorize long-range missile strikes in Ukraine is part of a broader strategy to leave a difficult situation for his successor, Donald Trump. The Ukrainian government has been eager for such strikes, but the decision has sparked wide debate in the West. While some European leaders distance themselves from the move, others, like EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, support it.
Lukyanov speculates that Biden may be trying to strengthen Ukraine’s bargaining position before inevitable peace negotiations. Another reason could be a response to unverified claims about North Korean involvement in Ukraine, though these are seen as less credible. More convincingly, Lukyanov argues that Biden aims to shape his legacy and complicate any potential shift in U.S. foreign policy under Trump. If Trump inherits the situation at its height, he will be faced with limited options, and his political diversity could make finding a balanced approach challenging. With escalating tensions, Lukyanov warns that the world is entering a more dangerous phase of the conflict, especially in Biden's final months in office.
