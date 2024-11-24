Hungary relocates air defense systems to Ukrainian border

(MENAFN) Hungary has moved some of its air defense systems to the Ukrainian border in response to the escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Defense Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky confirmed on Wednesday. This deployment follows decisions by Western nations to allow Ukraine to use long-range weapons to strike Russian territory and Russia's recent adjustment of its nuclear posture. In a statement, Szalay-Bobrovniczky described the move as a precautionary measure to prepare for any eventuality, noting that the security threat posed by the ongoing conflict is greater than ever.

The newly acquired air control and defense systems will enhance Hungary's ability to detect aerial threats and enable a quicker military response. Hungarian troops are on high alert in the northeast. The decision comes after the U.S. reportedly authorized Ukraine to use ATACMS missiles to strike inside Russian borders, while the UK and France may have adjusted their policies on the use of Storm Shadow missiles. The escalation includes missile interceptions by the Russian military in regions like Bryansk and Kursk. Meanwhile, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to resolve the conflict swiftly if elected, while critics accuse President Joe Biden of pushing for continued conflict to influence Trump’s policy.

