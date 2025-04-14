PM Modi, HM Shah Extend Bohag Bihu Greetings To People Of Assam

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, April 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended warm wishes on the occasion of Bohag Bihu in Assam.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote,“Bohag Bihu wishes to you all!”

As Bohag or Rongali Bihu marks the beginning of the Assamese new year, the Prime Minister also wrote,“May the new year bring new beginnings, happiness and prosperity in all that you do. Praying for everyone's good health and fulfilment of all aspirations,” he added.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked PM Modi for his wishes on Bihu.

In an X post, CM Sarma wrote,“Adarniya Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, thank you so much for your Bohag Bihu wishes. As the Assamese new year is set to begin, we recall your many visits to Assam during the new year and celebrating it with the people of the State.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah posted on X,“Warm greetings to our sisters and brothers of Assam on the occasion of Bohag Bihu. May the joy of welcoming the Assamese new year vibrating on the banks of the Brahmaputra invite prosperity and well-being for everyone.”

CM Sarma while thanking HM Shah, wrote on his X handle,“Thank you so much for your wishes on Bohag Bihu, Adarniya Griha Mantri Shri @AmitShah ji. With your constant guidance Assam is ringing in New years in an atmosphere of peace and prosperity.”

Rongali Bihu or Bohag, the most cherished of the three Bihus, marks the Assamese New Year and the arrival of spring. It is more than just a festival -- it's an emotion deeply woven into the cultural soul of the people of Assam.

The state has been caught up with Bihu fever, as people have been busy celebrating the festival on Monday. Across the state, Bihu committees are busy organising grand functions -- from traditional dance competitions to musical nights where local artists and cultural icons will take center stage. Youth groups are rehearsing tirelessly, ready to set the stage ablaze with their energy and pride. In the villages, the celebration remains close to its roots -- rustic, warm, and full of life.

The sound of laughter mixes with the music as people come together to celebrate nature's bounty, community spirit, and the timeless bond between humans and the land they call home. But even in cities, where modern life races ahead, Bihu brings everyone back to their roots. Offices and schools close for the festivities, and people return to their hometowns, drawn by the irresistible call of tradition, family, and celebration.